Vice president Jalloh launches early child development centres

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 September 2021:

The Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh today Thursday 9th September, formally launched 30 Early Childhood Development Centres (ECDC) in three districts of Bombali, Pujehun and Kambia respectively.

The formal launch took place in Sawulia village in the Bombali district. The VP said the launch signifies a big day for free quality education in Sierra Leone, as it represents a solid commitment of the President on human capital development.

The VP referred to the ECDCs as “Kombra Schools” as they offer an opportunity to poor parents to send their kids to pre-primary schools at no cost.

According to the VP (Photo above), these Kombra Schools are vital to improving learning outcomes and will ensure children benefit from the government’s free quality education program.

Minister of Basic Education, Dr Moinina Sengeh outlined the importance of these Kombra Schools, stating that additional 35 will be built to benefit other districts.

According to the government, “these Kombra Schools herald a new dawn in educational development in the country, as for the first-time pre-primary schools become a vital component of public schooling. From all indications, it is evident that the pace at which the Ministry is rolling out this program with enthusiastic support from various partners, the children of this country will soon flock to these Kombra schools as is the case with primary schools. “

But critics diagaree. They say that the Freetown City Council has been pioneering the concept of Early Childhood Development Centres, before the government jumped on the bandwagon.

