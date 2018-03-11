Voting recount taking place in several polling stations in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 March 2018:

Latest report on the Sierra Leone elections from BBC Umaru Fofana is that ballot recounts are taking place in 83 polling stations across the country. In Kenema – 4 stations;, Tonkolili – 6 stations; Kambia – 31 stations; Karena – 1; Port Loko – 23; Bonthe – 10; and Western Area – 8.

According to the National Electoral Commission, the recounts are in response to serious allegations of “ballot stuffing and inconsistent Reconciliation and Result Forms (RRF)”.

These polling stations recounts are all part of the remaining 25% of results that are yet to be announced, says Umaru Fofana.

Under Sierra Leone’s electoral laws any polling station that records more than the number of registered voters will have all their votes nullified, he said.

The commission has assured that action will be taken against staff found to be complicit in electoral fraud.

Responding to this latest news about the recount, election analyst – Trevor Jenkins-Johnston said that the number of votes being recounted will make very little impact on the remaining 25% results now awaiting to be announced.

The remaining results are expected to be announced later tonight. According to analyst, this will give the people of Sierra Leone a good few hours to digest the result before the start of a new working week, in particular for all political parties – especially the losers and their supporters to come to terms with the new reality.

Sierra Leone needs to demonstrate that it can conduct peaceful elections. And acceptance of the results will test the determination of all Sierra leoneans to building a lasting peace after ten years of civil war.

