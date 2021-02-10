We are sorry – says aborted SLPP Union of Lecturers

Prof. Samuel Edmond Nonie: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 February 2021:

I write to make a public statement on the unfortunate misunderstanding caused by the actions of a group of colleagues and myself, through our organizing under the name of “the SLPP Union of Lecturers”.

A meeting was held on the week of the 1st of February 2021, under the auspices of sharing views between Sierra Leone People’s Party members who are university lecturers.

The intention of the discussions was to identify how this group could act as a think tank within the party, for the development of better policy on education.

This body would function in support of the political leadership by developing insights and positive policy initiatives from the ground-up for their consideration.

Across the globe, the formulation of such bodies for positive impact on policy is commonplace and it was our intention to offer the same.

To be clear, the organization would have not operated outside of the structures of the Sierra Leone People’s Party, and membership or lack thereof of the union would not be used to influence the careers of academic staff within the Universities in any way.

However, on careful reconsideration, we recognize the negative message that the formulation of the union caused especially considering the nomenclature used.

We also recognize that such a union may result in the creation of discord and distrust between colleagues within academia.

In this vein, we have made the decision to dissolve “the SLPP Union of Lecturers” effective immediately.

However, when and if the leadership may call upon our input on issues pertaining to academia, individuals may personally make themselves available for any advice needed.

We wish to apologize to all members of the public for the alarm caused by the formation of this group and assure all Sierra Leoneans that the intention was to provide input in the interests of the greater good of the country.

Prof. Samuel Edmond Nonie

