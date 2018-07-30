West African leaders discuss regional security and extremism

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 July 2018:

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone arrived in Lome, Togo, yesterday, Sunday 29th July, where he is attending a Joint ECOWAS/ECCAS Summit, as well as the 53rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

The Joint Summit will discuss regional security.

The leaders will adopt a Declaration which will define a common platform on peace, security, radicalization and violent extremism in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

President Julius Maada Bio will speak about the challenges of peace building, security, stability and the fight against Terrorism, affecting the two regions.

Nigeria’s battle against Boko Haram will feature at the Summit, as the scourge of religious extremism blights normal life in the north of the country, whiles threatening to spread its wings across the region.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Facebook



