Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 January 2019:

After yesterday’s launch of the Commissions of Inquiry into alleged corruption and mismanagement by former ministers and senior public officials in the previous APC government, led by president Ernest Bai Koroma, there have been mixed views and reactions this morning, not least by the country’s diverse news media.

This is a selection of many of the headlines published by the country’s newspapers today:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp