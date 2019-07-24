What the newspapers say in Sierra Leone today

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 July 2019:

It is now over ten days since president Bio was last seen in Sierra Leone. The media frenzy that spearheaded the search for his whereabouts has died down. But the after-shock of his sudden appearance in Kenya last week as a tourist, amidst reports that he was ill, still reverberates across the country.

There is unconfirmed report in at least one of the local newspapers that president Bio will arrive back in Freetown later today, with a fanfare welcome from his supporters and officials.

It is understood that the president made an unofficial visit to Dubai this week, where he met potential investors to take over the running of the country’s Tonkolili iron ore mines which was abandoned in 2017 by the Chinese.

There is news today also, of the government reviewing all mining agreements signed by the previous government.

This is what some of the papers are saying today:

