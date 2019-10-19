Why are these Nigerians travelling across 13 West African countries in 80 Days?

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 October 2019:

On the 22nd of September 2019, a group of young Nigerians – the Zikoko team, teamed up with GIGM, Google, Leadway Assurance, Ecobank and Smoov to embark on an expedition of a lifetime. The team is travelling through 13 West African countries in 80 days.

The expedition is named after the one thing that binds West Africans together, Jollof, – ‘Jollof Road’.

Jollof road is a series of stories about West Africa and what it means to be West African. Every city has a story, a wealth of culture and tradition that is unique to it.

The team will find these stories and tell them with pictures, videos and intricately written articles. The Zikoko team will capture stories about music, food, fashion, and even the colonial legacy — stories that speak about how the past has led to the region’s present, and how it is shaping the region’s future.

The Chinese silk road was one of the most lucrative trade routes which connected the Eastern and Western World. In addition to the silk trade, the silk road was a conduit of religion, spices and other kinds of trade.

In West Africa, Jollof, which originated from the Wolof people of Senegal travelled across West African trade routes and became widely accepted as a West African dish.

Like the silk road, the Jollof Road was a conduit for more than Jollof, it was a passageway for culture, music, lifestyle, fashion, religion, and even more food!

The GIGM bus will take the Zikoko team across towns and the city capitals in these 14 West Africa countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Zikoko is interested in finding out and showing what connects us West Africans, and celebrating all the similarities and differences along the Jollof Road, say the organisers.

For information about how you can get involved, and to follow the journey, visit jollofroad.com.

About Zikoko

Zikoko is the amplifier of the voice of the African youth. With two fingers on the pulse of all that is relevant in culture and everyday living on the continent, they are the premier destination for youth in search of entertaining content. For more information visit zikokomag.com and follow twitter.com/zikokomag and instagram.com/zikokomag

About GIGM

GIGM is a member of the GIG Group and is the most technologically-driven road transport company in Nigeria. GIGM operates in over 10 states in Nigeria cutting across five of the six geo-political zones of the country.

With their ever-growing fleet, excellent service experience and extensive route network, they have become a household name known for providing cutting edge passenger transport solutions.

For more information visit gigm.com and follow twitter.com/GIGMotors and instagram.com/gigmotors

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...