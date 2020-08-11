With cabinet reshuffle imminent – Sleepless nights for sacred cows

Sall Tee Jay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 August 2020:

Sacred cows in Bio’s New Direction cabinet are having sleepless nights as they have learnt that President Bio will soon reshuffle his cabinet that will make way for new faces in politics. Some of the old faces are expected to give way, as the President is believed to be tired of ‘lame excuses’ which they have used as the reason or reasons for their non-performance.

It will interest readers to know that since President Bio took power in 2018, the country has not experienced the desired change they are expecting, instead the situation has worsened.

Others are of the view that some of those appointed by the President are only there to satisfy their own personal desires, rather than working for the interest and benefit of the entire nation, as envisaged in the New Direction manifesto.

The country’s economy has gone so bad that Sierra Leone is completely retrogressing with economic recession now a looming danger. Whilst major countries in the West are putting modalities in place to cushion their economy that has been adversely affected because of the Coronavirus pandemic, much has not been seen by the Bio-led government.

This has caused serious pressure on the Presidency to the extent that President Bio is said to have expressed grave concern on non-performance of appointees.

Starting from the office of the Chief Minister down to Ministries, Department and Agencies, the President, according to top State House sources, is not happy. (Photo: Finance minister – JJ Saffa).

There are reports of widespread corruption of appointees on both traditional and social media, but most of these issues are either shelved at the office of the Anti-corruption Commission as if all the appointees of the President are saints.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio is expected to reshuffle his key Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) due to the dismal performances of certain Ministers, Directors and Heads of Agencies.

According to sources, this latest cabinet reshuffle is mainly geared towards achieving the president’s “New Direction,” catch phrase which is encapsulated in the government’s Medium – Term National Development Plan (2019-2023).

It could be recalled that shortly before the COVID-19 hit the country, His Excellency had warned his appointees that he is determined to show the ‘Red Card’ to all non-performers, and openly declared 2020 as the ‘year of delivery’.

Judging by the current state of affairs in the country, it is not surprising that the President could take such action to ensure that he delivers on his manifesto promises.

It is intimated that a sort of clean sweep will be undertaken to purge all so called ‘sacred cows’ from the cabinet. ‘The President don baranta oh’, one confidant disclosed in Krio. There are insinuations that the current Financial Secretary, Sahr Jusu, who was head of the Public Debt Department under the erstwhile APC Government of President Koroma, is being tipped to replace the current Finance Minister-Jacob Jusu Saffa aka ‘J.J Blood’.

However, there are mixed feelings over that choice, as many see it as the worse mistake the Bio government will ever make. According to sources the Chief Minister, Professor David J. Francis will be transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(Photo: Yusuf Keketoma Sandi – Presidential spokesman)

Other ministers are expected to go for good, whilst few will be transferred. The same is said about some government departments and agencies. Information Minister Rado Swarray is likely to be replaced by Khalilu Totangi, whilst Abubakarr Joe Sesay is expected to become a Minister.

It was also disclosed that Foday Rado Yokie, who was recently sacked from his position as Mines Minister, will be considered for another appointment, but the President is believed to be under pressure not to offer him any position in this re-shuffle.

Source credit: The Times SL

