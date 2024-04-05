Woeful erosion of Justice in Sierra Leone 

Alpha Amadu Jalloh (The Fox): 05 April 2024:

In the Republic of Sierra Leone, a disturbing trend has emerged that begs the question: is our police force serving as a law enforcement agency or merely a media house? The lamentable state of affairs within our law enforcement institutions raises grave concerns about accountability, transparency, and justice.

When the Kush epidemic struck our shores, instead of swiftly addressing the crisis, the police chose to target the victims rather than the root causes. Rumors abound regarding the involvement of high-ranking officials, including members of President Julius Maada Bio’s government. Despite these allegations, there has been a conspicuous lack of action, raising doubts about the impartiality and independence of our law enforcement agencies.

The recent conduct of the Sierra Leone Police Force has only served to exacerbate these concerns. The Inspector General of Police’s startling admission in Parliament, expressing a desire to avoid a career in law enforcement in his next life, casts a dark shadow over the institution’s integrity.

With the Police Board chaired by the Vice President, and whispers of his alleged involvement in illicit activities, the specter of political interference looms large.

Furthermore, the manner in which raids are conducted speaks volumes about the priorities of our police force. Rather than discreetly investigating allegations, they opt for sensationalized press releases, blurring the lines between law enforcement and media spectacle.

The recent raid on Admire Bio Jalloh’s premises, accompanied by a headline-grabbing “Breaking News” announcement, raises serious doubts about the professionalism and impartiality of the police force.

Equally troubling are the inflammatory remarks made by the Vice President, advocating for arrests and incarcerations without due process. Such statements not only violate fundamental human rights but also undermine the principles of justice and fairness.

It is imperative that swift action is taken to restore faith in our law enforcement institutions. The Vice President must relinquish his role on the Police Board to ensure impartial oversight.

The Inspector General of Police should resign, paving the way for a leader untainted by political influence. President Julius Maada Bio must demonstrate a commitment to justice by holding all government officials accountable, regardless of their affiliations.

As citizens, we cannot stand idly by while our justice system crumbles under the weight of political manipulation and sensationalism.

The integrity of our nation hinges on the unwavering dedication to upholding the rule of law, without fear or favor. It is time for Sierra Leone to reclaim its rightful place as a beacon of justice and accountability in the region.