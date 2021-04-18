2015 census gave SLPP the upperhand to win 2018 elections – says Dr. Sylvia Blyden

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 April 2021:

As opposition parties’ scepticism grows over the SLPP government’s intention to conduct a national census in the next few weeks, amid fear that the Bio-led government is planning to inflate the population in its political stronghold and possibly create new constituencies that will increase its number of MPs in parliament, Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden is calling on the opposition parties not to boycott the 2021 mid-term census.

Speaking in her national audio recorded message shared yesterday on social media – Audio-021, Dr. Sylvia Blyden says that the 2004 Census ordered by Former President Kabbah under an SLPP led Government, resulted in demarcated constituencies which then saw the opposition Ernest Bai Koroma-led APC party winning successive general elections in 2007 and 2012.

She also said that the 2015 Census ordered by Former President Koroma under an APC led Government, resulted in the creation of several new constituencies which the opposition SLPP capitalised on to win the 2018 general election.

“Based on the 2015 census conducted by president Ernest Bai Koroma’s APC government ahead of the 2018 elections, SLPP was transformed from a regional to a national presence after winning 10 of the 20 newly created constituencies in Tonkolili, Falaba, Western Urban, Western Rural, Kailahun, Pujehun and Bonthe,” says Dr. Blyden.

You can listen to her recording here which has been described as highly educational by even her critics:

