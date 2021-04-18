SLPP responds to PPRC report criticising its conduct of district level elections

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 April 2021:

Last week, Sierra Leone’s political parties’ watchdog – the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC), published a scathing report criticising the ruling SLPP for its undemocratic approach in conducting its district level elections, ahead of a national convention that will elect the party’s 2023 presidential election flagbearer and administrative executives, including a new chairman.

The SLPP party’s conduct of those district level elections have been largely marred by violence, intimidation, and electoral malpractice.

In its report, the PPRC said that the SLPP must change its electoral rules to ensure fairness and democracy. But some of the party’s national executive officers, including the chairman Dr Prince Harding have opposed the PPRC recommendation.

Yesterday, the party’s National Secretary General – Mr. Umaru Napoleon Koroma (Photo) issued a public statement on behalf of the party. This is what it says:

“On 17th of April 2021, the leadership of the party met and discussed in detail the issues relating to the conduct of our Executive Elections, reports submitted by the Southern Region and Western Area Elections Complaints committees and the recent PPRC directions in relation to the executive elections in Kenema and Kono Districts.

The Leadership of the party has come to the following conclusions which, I have been directed to communicate to the entire membership of the Sierra Leone People’s Party in the Republic of Sierra Leone.

1. WESTERN REGION.

i) All district elections in the Western Region scheduled to take place today 17th April 2021 are hereby postponed with immediate effect.

ii) Any election/elections conducted on today’s date 17th April 2021 in the Western Region of the Republic of Sierra Leone, is/are hereby nullified.

A) EAST RURAL DISTRICT.

1. Elections in constituencies 105, 106, 107 and 108 are to be re-conducted under the supervision of the PPRC and other persons designated by the National Secretariat for that purpose.

2. The Secretariat is directed to convene a meeting of the district and constituency executives to meet and scrutinise the delegates list for the conduct of these elections.

3. The date for this meeting shall be communicated.

B) EAST URBAN DISTRICT.

1. Results for elections conducted by the District Executive in constituencies 114, 118, 120, 122, 123 are hereby upheld.

2. For elections in constituency 115, the Secretariat is directed to convene a meeting of the constituency executive. Further directives on this constituency will be communicated after the said meeting.

3. In constituency 116, the elections shall be re-conducted after the list of delegates has been duly verified and signed by the Constituency Chairman and Secretary.

C) CENTRAL DISTRICT.

1. In constituency 124, the District Executive is hereby directed to declare and install Mr. Mohamed Brima who legitimately won the elections for the position of Young Generation Leader and duly submit the list of executives for that constituency.

2. The action of the returning officer in that election to declare another person in-stead of the above-named winner, is hereby nullified.

D) WEST DISTRICT.

1. In constituency 128, the Secretariat is directed to investigate the issue of the creation of additional Zones and thereafter give directions on the constituency elections so held.

2. In constituency 130, the result for the elections conducted is hereby upheld.

E) WEST RURAL DISTRICT.

1) In constituencies 110, elections for the positions of Women’s Leader, Financial Secretary, Treasurer and Organising Secretary are to be re-conducted.

2) In constituency 111, the secretariat is directed to convene a meeting of the parties involved to discuss and give further directions.

3) In constituency 112, the elections to be reconducted after a full verification of the delegates list.

3. SOUTHERN REGION.

A) BO DISTRICT.

1) Executive election for the SLPP Bo District is hereby postponed, a new date will be duly communicated.

2) That the Chiefdom elections in Komboya and Badjia chiefdoms be re-conducted.

3) That the sectional elections in Bagbe chiefdom be completed and the chiefdom election be conducted.

4) Elections in Bonthe, Moyamba and Pujehun are to proceed without any hindrance.

4. EASTERN REGION.

a) The party leadership will very soon complete its discussion of the directions given by the PPRC in respect of Kenema and Kono and shall proceed thereafter to issue its own statement.

b) District election in Kailahun should proceed on today’s date.

5. NOTHERN REGION.

1. The party leadership is monitoring the elections in Bombali, Koinadugu, Falaba and Tonkoli to ensure that the party’s constitution and Rules and Regulations are strictly complied with.

2. The party shall nullify any elections that are conducted in breach of our Party’s Constitution and Rules and Regulations.

6. NORTH WESTERN REGION.

1) The elections in Karene, Port Loko and Kambia are to proceed without any hindrance.

All re-run elections shall be duly conducted in a very transparent manner and all election processes shall be duly recorded and presented to the Leadership of the party.

All party members and supporters are advised to maintain the peace throughout the process and continue to be patience.”

