Aberdeen has lost a son of the soil – Alhaji Abassie Thomas

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 April 2019:

The Aberdeen community in Freetown is today in mourning, following the announcement of the death of Alhaji Abassie Elias Thomas.

He passed away in Kuwait yesterday Wednesday 24th April 2019. He was 80 years old.

Alhaji Abassie Elias Thomas is survived by his wife – Haja Isatu Thomas, who is Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to Kuwait.

He will be sorely missed by his children, grand children, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, and the entire Thomas family at home in Sierra Leone and abroad.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Sympathisers may call at 14 Cape Road, Aberdeen, Freetown, or telephone any of the following numbers:

Tel. 088916759, 099232178, 076249207, 076613356.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un ( إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ‎):

“We belong to Allah and to Allah we shall return.”

