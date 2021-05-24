ACC indicts lab assistant on corruption charges amid accusation of going after small fish

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 May 2021:

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commissioner – Mr Francis Ben Kaifala is coming under fierce attack from many who say that he has lost focus in his fight against corruption in the country.

Critics say that the ACC Czar has evolved from being the man that everyone was looking up to in taking on corrupt officials, irrespective of who and what they are – whether they are supporters of president Bio’s government or not, to an obscure shadow of himself.

He is accused of turning a blind eye on rampant corruption in high places within the government by presidential sacred cows, and instead hacking at the heels of low-grade public officials as scape goats.

Two months ago, the ACC boss (Photo) said that he is conducting an investigation into the financial affairs of all wives of presidents of Sierra Leone – present and past, after rejecting calls for an impartial investigation into corruption allegations against president Bio’s wife – Fatima Bio, running into millions of dollars. Critics say that the ACC has abandoned that investigation.

Last week the ACC published a statement saying that it has after investigations charged a laboratory assistant to court for stealing medicines worth just millions of Leones – less than two hundred dollars, prompting accusations that the ACC is now losing the will and vigour needed to fight corruption in Sierra Leone. This is what the ACC said:

