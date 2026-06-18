Aminata’s fuel future: Sierra Leone’s energy test – Op ed

Mahmud Tim Kargbo: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 June 2026:

A country’s economic progress is often determined by the strength of the infrastructure that supports its ambitions. Behind every growing economy are systems that ensure businesses can operate, industries can expand and citizens can access essential services without unnecessary disruption.

In Sierra Leone, one of the most important yet under discussed areas of national infrastructure is fuel storage capacity. Fuel is not merely a commercial product; it is a foundation that supports transportation, aviation, manufacturing, trade and everyday economic activity.

This is why the expansion plans of Aminata and Sons Sierra Leone Limited deserve attention beyond the boundaries of a private sector investment discussion.

The company’s proposed development raises a wider national question about whether Sierra Leone has sufficient infrastructure to support future growth and economic resilience.

According to the World Bank, strong infrastructure systems remain central to productivity, investment attraction and economic transformation, particularly in developing economies. Reference: http//: www.worldbank.org/en/topic/infrastructure

The story of Aminata’s expansion is also a story about the realities of investing in major infrastructure projects in an unpredictable global environment. When the company secured a $20 million loan from a commercial bank, its financial projections were based on the expectation that business operations would commence in 2023.

The financing arrangement included a two year moratorium period and a five year repayment structure designed around the assumption that the project would begin generating revenue according to the original timeline.

The company planned its construction schedule, operational strategy and repayment obligations based on those projections. However, the emergence of COVID 19 created challenges that affected businesses across the world, particularly those dependent on international supply chains.

Construction materials and equipment sourced from countries including India and China experienced delays due to disruptions in global logistics and manufacturing systems.

The International Monetary Fund highlighted the economic impact of the pandemic on businesses and developing economies, particularly through supply chain interruptions and financial pressures. Reference: http//: www.imf.org/en/Topics/imf-and-covid19

The consequences of these disruptions were significant because the completion of the Aminata project moved from 2023 into early 2024. This meant that the company lost valuable operational time that had been included in the original financial model while the loan obligations continued to move forward.

Once the business officially commenced operations in 2024, Aminata immediately began honouring its repayment commitments to the commercial bank. This demonstrates that the company’s position is not about avoiding responsibility or refusing to meet its obligations.

Rather, it reflects the challenge of managing a large investment where unexpected delays affected the relationship between projected revenue and actual operational timing.

Infrastructure businesses require substantial upfront capital before they begin producing returns, making delays particularly challenging. The company therefore entered the market while carrying financial pressure created by circumstances outside its original projections.

The issue is not whether Aminata should fulfil its responsibilities, but how a strategic investment can remain sustainable while continuing to contribute to the economy.

Fuel businesses require strong working capital because the process involves international procurement, shipping, storage management and distribution before revenue is realised.

When loan repayments begin affecting available operational funds, the ability of a company to maintain normal import volumes can become increasingly difficult.

This matters because fuel supply is closely connected to national economic activity. A reduction in operational capacity within the petroleum sector can affect businesses, transportation systems and consumers who depend on reliable energy access.

Sierra Leone’s economic environment requires companies operating in strategic sectors to maintain sufficient capacity to support national demand. This is why the Aminata situation should not only be viewed as a private financial matter but as part of a broader infrastructure conversation.

The strength of a country’s energy supply chain depends partly on the ability of responsible private operators to continue investing and expanding. A sustainable business environment benefits both investors and the wider economy.

The importance of Aminata’s expansion becomes clearer when examining Sierra Leone’s petroleum infrastructure landscape. Fuel security depends not only on companies willing to participate in importation but also on having adequate storage facilities capable of handling large volumes safely and efficiently.

Storage infrastructure requires major capital investment, technical expertise, regulatory compliance and long term planning. Sierra Leone’s petroleum sector has historically relied on established operators with the capacity to manage specialised products such as jet fuel and heavy fuel.

Companies such as TotalEnergies and National Petroleum have played important roles within the country’s petroleum supply chain. Reference: http//: www.totalenergies.com and http//: www.np.sl.

However, newer entrants including Aminata, Zala and Eco Energy face infrastructure limitations that restrict their ability to participate fully in certain areas of the market.

Aminata currently operates a total storage capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes, with 10,000 metric tonnes located in Kissy and another 10,000 metric tonnes at Cline Town.

The proposed expansion of an additional 25,000 metric tonnes would increase the company’s total storage capacity to 45,000 metric tonnes.

The proposed expansion therefore represents more than a company’s desire to grow; it represents an opportunity to strengthen national energy resilience. Larger storage capacity provides a stronger buffer against international supply disruptions, shipping delays and unexpected changes in demand.

Recent global events have shown that countries with limited storage infrastructure can become vulnerable when external shocks affect energy markets. Stronger reserves can improve national preparedness and reduce pressure during periods of uncertainty.

Increased capacity can also strengthen competition by allowing more companies to participate effectively in fuel importation and distribution. Competition is important because it encourages efficiency, improves service quality and creates better market outcomes for consumers.

The International Finance Corporation has consistently emphasised the importance of private sector participation in infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies where investment can contribute to economic growth and improved services. Reference: http//: www.ifc.org/infrastructure

Beyond fuel security, the expansion carries wider economic benefits through employment creation and private sector development. The construction of additional storage facilities requires skilled workers, engineers, contractors, logistics providers and supporting businesses.

Once completed, the facility would create longer term opportunities in maintenance, transportation, storage operations and petroleum related services. Infrastructure investments often generate economic activity beyond the original project because they create demand across connected sectors.

Sierra Leone requires more investments that build productive capacity and strengthen the foundation for sustainable growth. Projects that improve essential infrastructure can also increase investor confidence by demonstrating that the country is developing systems capable of supporting economic expansion.

The Aminata expansion therefore has the potential to create value beyond the company itself. Stronger fuel infrastructure supports a stronger economy.

It is also important to address a misunderstanding surrounding Aminata’s request for government support. Aminata and Sons Sierra Leone Limited is not seeking to disadvantage the Government of Sierra Leone by avoiding payment of taxes.

The company is not asking for permanent exemption from its responsibilities or attempting to reduce its contribution to national revenue. What the company is requesting is a deferred payment arrangement, which means the obligation remains but the timing of payment is adjusted to allow the business to recover, stabilise operations and continue contributing to the economy.

Deferred payment arrangements are common tools used in business environments where temporary financial pressure affects otherwise viable investments. The principle is that supporting the survival and growth of productive businesses can protect future revenue, employment and economic activity.

Modern management thinker Peter Drucker argued that sustainable economic progress depends on creating environments where productive enterprises can continue creating value despite challenges.

Similarly, economist Joseph Stiglitz has written extensively on the importance of policies that support productive investment and economic development in emerging economies.

Many countries provide strategic investors with similar forms of temporary support because major infrastructure projects often require time before reaching full commercial maturity.

Governments understand that when important businesses experience temporary difficulties, the consequences can extend beyond the company itself. Job losses, reduced investment confidence and weaker supply capacity can affect the wider economy.

This is why many developing economies use tools such as tax deferrals, investment incentives and structured support mechanisms to encourage strategic investment.

The purpose is not to remove accountability but to create conditions where businesses can survive challenges and continue delivering economic benefits.

Aminata’s request should therefore be viewed within this wider development principle. The company has already demonstrated commitment through significant private investment, including approximately $3.5 million spent acquiring two acres of land for expansion purposes.

The wider expansion programme is expected to require an additional investment of around $18 million.

The request for a duty waiver on materials and equipment required for the construction of the additional 25,000 metric tonnes storage capacity also deserves consideration within this context.

Strategic infrastructure projects often require governments to examine how targeted support can accelerate investments that provide national benefits.

Reducing certain costs associated with infrastructure development can help projects reach completion faster while creating wider economic value. This approach is not unique to Sierra Leone because governments around the world use investment policies to encourage development in important sectors.

However, such measures must always be guided by transparency, accountability and clear national interest. The objective should be to create a partnership where private investors contribute capital while government policies support sustainable economic growth.

Sierra Leone’s ability to attract serious investors will depend partly on whether businesses believe that strategic investments receive fair and balanced consideration.

The Aminata expansion debate represents a much larger conversation about Sierra Leone’s economic future. The country cannot achieve sustainable development without infrastructure capable of supporting businesses, industries and citizens.

Fuel security is connected to economic security because energy availability affects the cost of doing business, transportation efficiency and national productivity.

Increasing storage capacity from 20,000 metric tonnes to 45,000 metric tonnes would represent a significant improvement in Sierra Leone’s petroleum infrastructure. It would strengthen supply security, encourage competition, create employment opportunities and support future investment.

The government’s consideration of duty waivers and deferred tax payment arrangements should therefore be assessed through the lens of long term economic benefit rather than short term fiscal concerns alone.

The question is not simply about supporting one company; it is about supporting infrastructure that contributes to national resilience. Aminata’s fuel future is ultimately part of Sierra Leone’s energy future.