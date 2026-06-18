Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Africa and African Energy Chamber (AEC) sign strategic agreement

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 June 2026:

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE Africa), marking a significant step toward strengthening technical collaboration, knowledge transfer and innovation across Africa’s energy industry.

The agreement formalizes a strategic partnership between one of Africa’s leading energy advocacy organizations and a globally recognized technical authority with more than 127,000 members across 145 countries. Through the collaboration, SPE Africa will provide technical expertise, advisory support and industry insight to strengthen AEC’s growing portfolio of conferences, strategic initiatives and policy-driven engagements.

At a time when Africa is working to accelerate energy development, attract investment and navigate an increasingly complex global energy landscape, the partnership underscores the importance of technical excellence in delivering sustainable, bankable and efficiently executed energy projects across the continent.

Under the terms of the MOU, SPE Africa will contribute technical content, expert participation and sector-specific guidance across AEC platforms, helping to deliver high-quality, insight-driven industry engagements. A Joint Working Group will also be established to coordinate collaboration, define priority areas and oversee the implementation of joint activities.

The partnership further reflects a shared commitment to talent development and capacity building within Africa’s energy sector. By leveraging SPE Africa’s extensive student and young professional networks, the collaboration will expand opportunities for early-career engineers to engage with industry leaders, gain exposure to real-world technical challenges and support the advancement of STEM education across the continent. This focus on nurturing the next generation of engineers, especially women, is seen as critical to sustaining long-term growth, innovation and technical excellence in Africa’s energy industry.

“By bringing SPE Africa’s global technical expertise into closer alignment with the Chamber’s platforms and advocacy, we are ensuring that Africa is not only attracting investment, but also delivering projects that are efficient, competitive and built to last. This collaboration will strengthen the quality of technical dialogue across the industry while advancing capacity building and STEM development, creating space where innovation, practical solutions and meaningful collaboration can move the sector forward,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

The partnership will also support SPE Africa’s broader role in convening key industry platforms, including the Africa Technology Conference (ATC), a dedicated technical conference that brings together energy professionals, technical experts and industry decision-makers from across Africa and global markets. The conference features in-depth technical presentations, cutting-edge research and expert-led discussions on advancements in technology, engineering solutions and sustainable practices, and serves as a key forum for advancing innovation, strengthening collaboration and addressing technical and operational challenges.

“SPE Africa is proud to partner with the African Energy Chamber to support the advancement of Africa’s energy sector through technical excellence and professional collaboration. By connecting our global expertise with AEC’s influential platforms, we are creating new opportunities to strengthen capacity, share knowledge and accelerate innovation,” said Dr. Riverson Oppong, President of SPE Africa.

The MOU establishes a two-year framework for collaboration, with specific projects and deliverables to be defined through subsequent agreements. As Africa continues to position itself as a key player in the global energy landscape, the partnership between AEC and SPE Africa is expected to enhance the quality of industry dialogue, strengthen technical capacity and support more effective energy development across the continent.