Anti-Corruption Commission charges two to court for selling fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 July 2021:

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), has charged Gibrilla Kamara, a Western Area Urban DICOVERC Mobilization Officer and Michael Abdulai, also a Western Area Urban DICOVERC Mobilization Officer to court on three counts of corruption offences involving; conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, contrary to Section 128(1); Abuse of office, contrary to Section 42(1), and Accepting an advantage, contrary to Section 28(2) of the Anti-Corruption Act No.12 of 2008, as amended by the Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2019, respectively.

According to the particulars of offence, both Gibrilla Kamara and Michael Abdulai, on diverse days between the 1st July, 2021 and 5th July, 2021 conspired with other unknown persons to sell fake COVID-19 vaccination cards at a cost of Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Leones (Le 350,000.00) per card, to non-vaccinated individuals who want to abstain from taking approved vaccination jabs but nonetheless access government buildings and bypass other national COVID-19 restrictions, contrary to NACOVERC regulations.

The ACC says that Gibrilla Kamara and Michael Abdulai, were both arrested two weeks ago, in what the ACC described as SCORPION SQUAD videoed anti-corruption intelligence and sting operation selling fake vaccine cards to members of the public in the Central Business District of Freetown.

They are both expected to make their first appearance at the High Court in Freetown tomorrow 29th July, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...