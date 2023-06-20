APC’s Campaign Day in Freetown was energizing and inspiring – says former Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 June 2023:

Last Sunday, 18th June 2023, Sierra Leone’s main opposition All People’s Congress Party (APC) transformed the capital into a sea of RED as thousands of supporters came out to see their party’s presidential candidate Dr Samura Kamara and mayoral candidate – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, in what was described as a carnival-like election rally.

Speaking to the Sierra Leone Telegraph, a confident and cheerful Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said: “APC’s Campaign Day in Freetown last Sunday was energizing and inspiring, Huge thanks to everyone who joined us along the route to and at Attougah Stadium.

“Excited to share video highlights from Sunday’s APC Campaign Day in Freetown. From the crowds in the streets, to those waving from their verandas and those passing by in their vehicles, the support for Dr Samura Kamara, for me and for the APC was overwhelmingly.

“Thank you Freetown, we are truly grateful and deeply committed to delivering on the TransformFreetownAgenda and on the OneNationManifesto to positively impact our lives, our city and our country.”

