Breaking News: Veteran Sierra Leonean broadcaster – Gipu Felix George has passed on

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 April 2019:

Sources close to the family of Mr Gipu Felix George have this afternoon informed the editor of the Sierra Leone Telegraph that the veteran Sierra Leonean radio and television broadcaster – Mr Gipu Felix George has passed a few hours ago in Manchester, UK, after a long illness.

Gone too soon. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

We will bring you more information when we get them. May his soul rest in perfect and eternal peace.

