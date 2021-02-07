Dozens of roadside businesses bulldozed by police in Freetown

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 February 2021:
Dozens of roadside make-shift businesses were bulldozed by police in the Jui/Grafton Highway in Freetown last night, in an effort by the police to enforce Council Bye-Laws and the government’s policy of clearing the roads of all structures that are blocking pedestrian walkways and road traffic.
After failures by successive governments to rid the city of roadside makeshift businesses and eradicate environmental blight, it now seems the Bio-led government is determined to enforce the law.
But local people and businesses owners are complaining of lack of proper consultations, and are accusing the police of brutality and heavy-handedness.
The damage to property is estimated at Billions of Leones, with hundreds of people now left unemployed and their future destroyed.
But supporters of the police’s decision to bulldoze those businesses say that this was long coming and that the business people concerned knew they were breaking the law.
Critics of the government are accusing the government of selective justice. They say that thousands of makeshift businesses are being allowed to thrive along the main streets of Freetown’s busy central district.
After watching this video and hearing our people crying and asking for the divine judgement of Almighty God against all those who inflicted such a heartbreaking injustice on them by destroying their properties, lives and livelihoods the tears could not stop rolling down my girlfriend’s face; Yup,she has ceaselessly been shedding copious tears. I have always maintained the criminal SLPP is an incompetent bunch of tribalists that are unfit to rule. Is it right and proper to destroy the structures on which thousands of vulnerable people are depending for their daily bread and survival without first making adequate financial provisions that will reduce and cushion the devastating impact of such a badly timed, ill-conceived undertaking? Geez! The hearts of these people are as cold as solid, frozen ice. A country that has totally let millions down, that is ranked among the poorest in the world should not be destroying anything that poor people have toiled and struggled for on their own for no reasons at all.
To hell with the criminal SLPP Cabal! Goodness gracious our people are being thrown from the frying pan into the fire, hope no longer exists in Sierra Leone.Covid 19 looms larger and larger by the minute, and is tirelessly wrecking havoc on an already ailing economy, causing millions to go to bed hungry and these SLPP Ignoramuses are destroying the livelihoods of thousands? What the hell is going on? Didn’t the wise Solomon say there is an appointed and fitting time for all things under the sun? When will these dimwits learn to listen to such timeless, prudent advice? The amateurish, ineffective Sierra Leone Police have become a bunch of lousy puppets on strings being controlled directly from State House, scheming and conniving to inflict pain and suffering on the same people they have taken an oath to serve and protect. A damn shame!