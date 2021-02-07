Dozens of roadside businesses bulldozed by police in Freetown

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 February 2021:

Dozens of roadside make-shift businesses were bulldozed by police in the Jui/Grafton Highway in Freetown last night, in an effort by the police to enforce Council Bye-Laws and the government’s policy of clearing the roads of all structures that are blocking pedestrian walkways and road traffic.

After failures by successive governments to rid the city of roadside makeshift businesses and eradicate environmental blight, it now seems the Bio-led government is determined to enforce the law.

But local people and businesses owners are complaining of lack of proper consultations, and are accusing the police of brutality and heavy-handedness.

The damage to property is estimated at Billions of Leones, with hundreds of people now left unemployed and their future destroyed.

But supporters of the police’s decision to bulldoze those businesses say that this was long coming and that the business people concerned knew they were breaking the law.

Critics of the government are accusing the government of selective justice. They say that thousands of makeshift businesses are being allowed to thrive along the main streets of Freetown’s busy central district.

You can watch the videos of the bulldozed businesses here:

