High-level Guinean delegation meets President Bio in Freetown

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 February 2021:

A high-level delegation led by the Guinean Minister of Foreign Affairs and Guineans Abroad, Dr Ibrahim Khalil Kaba, today conveyed a letter from Guinea’s President Alpha Conde to President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House in Freetown.

The Guinean team comprisingof the minister – Dr Kaba, Guinean Ambassador to Sierra Leone – Tejan Conde, and other top-ranking officials from the country’s Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Security and Civil Protection held a closed-door meeting with President Bio and his government.

Tension has been rising between Guinea and Sierra Leone over the disputed border town of Yenga in the east of Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leone is accusing the Guinean military of invading and occupying Yenga. Successive governments of Sierra Leone have tried to resolve the dispute without success.

Also present at the meeting, representing the government of Sierra Leone were the Speaker of Parliament, Dr Abass Chernor Bundu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nabeela Tunis, Minister of Defence, Brig. (Rtd) Kellie Conteh, Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Swaray and his deputy Mamadi Gobeh Kamara, and the Ambassador to Guinea, Alimamy Bangura.

According to State House report in Freetown, this visit comes almost two weeks after President Bio sent a delegation to Conakry to engage President Conde on the border closure at Kambia, as well as reports of increased incursions by Guinean troops into Yenga.

Three weeks ago, President Bio raised the issue at the 58th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, but no resolution was passed by the regional body.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...