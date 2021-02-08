New Minister of Lands announces moratorium on sale of lands in the Western Area

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 February 2021:

The newly appointed Minister of Lands and others approved by the Parliament of Sierra Leone last week, took their oath of office in the presence of President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House today.

Dr Turad Senesie is now the new Minister of Lands and Housing, after Dr Sandy was sacked last month in a cabinet reshuffle.

Dr Jonathan Titus Williams has become the Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr Sao-Kpato Hannah Isata Max-Kyne is now Commissioner for the National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA), and Mr Jimmy Batilo Songa is her deputy.

Speaking on behalf of the new appointees – Dr Senessie (Photo above) described their appointments as landmark moments because they have been called upon to serve the people of Sierra Leone.

He assured President Bio that they will keep focused and take their responsibilities very seriously, adding: “We want to thank you, Your Excellency, for the trust you have bestowed on us among many others you could have chosen.”

President Bio congratulated his new staff and encouraged them to work assiduously because his government has promised the people and must deliver.

“We have to deliver. No excuses. We have to deliver, not only because we have promised but also because it is the only way to move this country forward,” he noted.

He also admonished them that the government’s vision and mission are quite clear and that he was certain they will play their part and bring development, even though they have a daunting task ahead.

Wasting no time in getting to work, the new minister of lands – Dr Senessie today declared a moratorium on the sale and leasing of public lands in the Western Area.

“The public is hereby informed that a moratorium has been placed on allocations / sale of all state lands for private use in the Western Area with immediate effect. During this period, the Government will only allocate State Land for investment purposes or to diplomatic missions.”

