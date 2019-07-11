Dr. Kandeh Yumkella’s mother has passed away

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 July 2019:

The death is announced of the mother of Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella MP, Madam Haja Binta Yumkella. She passed away this morning at her residence at Juba Hill in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Dr Kandeh Yumkella is the 2018 Presidential candidate and Parliamentary Leader of the opposition National Grand Coalition (NGC) Party.

Sympathisers and well-wishers may call at the Yumkella family residence at 25A Juba Hill, Freetown, between 10am and 7pm or call any of following numbers: 076654316 — Haja Fatu Yumkella; or 030374421 — Abdul Yumkella.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

