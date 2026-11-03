ECOWAS launches national platforms for the ECOWAS Cross Border Cooperation Support Programme

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 03 November 2026:

The ECOWAS Commission, through its Directorate of Free Movement of Persons, Migration and Tourism, held a meeting in Conakry, Guinea, on 22 October 2026 to launch the National Platform for the ECOWAS Regional Cross-Border Cooperation Support Programme (ECBCSP).

The Programme is a multisectoral initiative that works with communities in border regions to strengthen social cohesion, regional integration and sustainable development. It seeks to deepen cooperation among populations, neighbouring states and local markets, while supporting joint planning and development across the region.

In her welcome address, the Director of Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Guineans Established Abroad, Madam Mariama Bailo-Barry, welcomed participants and underscored the importance of promoting cross-border cooperation for countries sharing borders within the ECOWAS.

She noted Guinea’s interest in accessing a platform that would enable it to benefit from existing opportunities and strengthen cooperation and expressed hope that the meeting would advance regional integration and deliver practical benefits for border communities.

In his opening address on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. General Birame Diop, the Director of Free Movement of Persons, Migration and Tourism, Mr. Albert Siaw-Boateng, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to making cross-border cooperation a force for lasting peace and shared prosperity through joint planning, stronger communities and a safer, more stable region.

The launch brought together stakeholders to discuss how the National Platforms will be established and operationalised, clarify the roles of the actors involved, and identify practical projects that can improve the lives of communities in border areas.

It also provided an opportunity to advance the signing of Framework Cooperation Agreements between the ECOWAS Commission and Member States.

During the Programme’s first phase, National Platforms were launched in twelve Member States: Benin, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Each country subsequently received a grant of US$100,000 to support the implementation of cross-border projects.

The ECBCSP supports capacity-building, training and public information on cross-border cooperation. It also promotes peace, stability and development, and supports work on migration management, free movement and regional security. Through its assistance to regional, national and local actors, the Programme aims to strengthen institutional support, legal frameworks and coordination across sectors.

A further priority is to provide technical and financial support for local socioeconomic development initiatives. By enabling communities and institutions to develop and implement cross-border projects, the Programme aims to expand cooperation across the region and advance the objectives of the ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation Support Programme 2023–2027.

Through the National Platforms, ECOWAS and its Member States will work with local actors to turn shared priorities into coordinated action, contributing to more peaceful, connected and prosperous border communities.