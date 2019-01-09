Former head of state – Captain Valentine Strasser is not dead

State House Freetown: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 January 2019:

The former Head of State, Valentine Strasser is alive and still admitted at the Aspen Medical Hospital in Freetown.

Following the Executive Clearance by His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio, the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation has concluded arrangement for the medical evacuation of Valentine Strasser.

The former Head of State will depart Lungi International Airport tomorrow, Thursday 10th January 2019 on a chartered air ambulance to Accra, Ghana, for Medical Treatment. He will also be accompanied by a team of medical staff to Accra.

As a nation, the former Head of State will be kept in our collective prayers and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Author

Yusuf Keketoma Sandi – Press Secretary and Presidential Spokesman

