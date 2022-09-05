Former President Koroma discusses voter registration problems with EU Ambassador to Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 05 September 2022:

Sierra Leone’s former President Ernest Bai Koroma today, Monday September 5th, was visited at his residence in Makeni by the European Union ambassador to Sierra Leone, Manuel Muller. The two had lengthy but fruitful discussions on a range of issues, the country’s preparations for general, presidential and local elections slated for June next year.

“I’ve just had a lengthy but fruitful discussion with EU ambassador on issues bordering on democracy, preparations for the June 2023 elections and national cohesion,” said Former President Koroma.

The statesman urged the public to do their part by continuing to be patient in trying to register in a process that is widely reported to be problematic in some parts of the country.

Since the start of the ‘voter registration’ process, there have been widespread reports of significant logistical, technical and human resource inefficiencies in the registration process.

Ambassador Muller and his EU team of observers visited various registration centers, and today twitted about some of the ‘technical challenges’ experienced at some of the centres.

Emphasizing the right of every eligible Sierra Leonean to be registered, former president Koroma urged the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) to speedily help in addressing the bottlenecks affecting the registration process.

“I urge everyone to be patient, continue to try and register; ECSL to speedily address the recurring challenges hindering the registration process. Every eligible Sierra Leonean should be able to exercise this right,” said the former president.

