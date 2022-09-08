Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr calls for more devolution to local councils to help manage climate change

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 08 September 2022:

On Saturday 3rd September, a week after heavy rains caused the loss of lives in the hillside community of Looking Town and considerable damage to properties in several coastal communities, Freetown City Council (“FCC”) started to dredge the culvert waterway.

In previous years, FCC was able to clear this waterway before the rains but unfortunately due to funding constraints, we were unable to do this until now. We are grateful that through our partnership with and funding from CRS, we were able to start this work.

We will dredge the Culvert waterway for 6 days, before moving onto Kroo Bay Community for another four days.

Flood mitigation activities are a short-term intervention that can save lives and properties. However, the critical medium to long term intervention is land use planning and an effective environmentally sensitive building permit regime.

I will continue to advocate for the devolution of these functions to the local councils as this will be a sustainable climate action.

#FloodMitigation

#TransformFreetown

