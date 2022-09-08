Main opposition APC member of parliament – Mohamed Bangura and the chairman of Tonkolili District Council – Yabom Sesay remanded in prison

Dauda Koroma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 September 2022:

The All People’s Congress Member of Parliament for constituency 066 in Kerena District, Hon. Mohamed Bangura and the APC chairlady for Tonkolili District Yabom Sesay were both remanded in prison yesterday, on charges of riotous conduct, obstruction and assault on a police officer, among other charges. They made their first appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of Court No.1 at Pademba Road, Freetown.

On count 1, the Particulars of Offence state that the 1st accused Mohamed Bangura, on Saturday 11th June 2022, at Mathora Village, Kholifa Rowala Chiefdom, Tonkolili District, Northeast Region, assaulted AIG Gabriel Tommy while performing his lawful duties.

On Count 2, it is alleged that Mohamed Bangura and Yabom Sesay (Photo), on the same date and place used insulting words to provoke AIG Tommy to commit a breach of the peace.

Count 3 alleges that both defendants, on the same date and place, with a view to compel AIG Tommy to abstain from doing his job as the Regional Police Commander for Northeast Region, wrongfully and without legal authority intimidated AIG Tommy by threatening to hit him with a vehicle.

Count 4 says both accused on the same date and place behaved in a riotous manner, while count 5 indicates that both accused on the same date and place obstructed AIG Gabriel Tommy whilst in due execution of his lawful duties. (Photo: Mohamed Bangura – MP).

They were both represented in court by a battery of lawyers led by Lansana Dumbuya. The defense team filed an application for bail but State Counsel Yusuf Issac Sesay objected.

In his ruling, Magistrate Mark Ngegba said the offences for which the accused persons are charged are very grave and so rejected their bail application. He then remanded the accused in custody and adjourned the matter to 13th of September 2022, for further hearing.

Speaking to the Sierra Leone Telegraph from the USA last night, a nephew of Yabom Sesay said: “This detention is suspect and purposely designed to stall the voters registration process in Tonkolili District. If you could recall, I sent you an audio in which Chairperson, disseminated a non-partisan message, encouraging people to register and vote. My sister had always appeared on her court hearings and therefore not a flight risk to warrant a no bail decision from the Judge or Magistrate. They are trying to throw cold water on the enthusiasm of the people to register.”

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...