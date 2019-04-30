Gipu Felix-George – the tower of strength behind the glorious days of SLBS

Violetta Luke-Decker: Sierra leone Telegraph: 30 April 2019:

Truer words cannot express how special Gipu was. He was an asset to Broadcasting – a gifted and natural talent. He was composed, astute, efficient, and an effective administrator and Director of the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Service (SLBS), with whom I worked very closely during his tenure as Director General before the NPRC era.

He was a determined personality. He sought to put the SLBS squarely on the map, encouraging aspirants with a flare to take the microphone and prove their mettle.

As a team, we both worked very closely, on Radio and Television, on and off the air, taking on Programs, News, Commentaries, Outside Broadcasts, Music Programs when DJs failed to show up for one reason or another, just anything.

And we had a fine Management team as well as a supportive staff who made working with them a pleasure.

It was a clear evidence of the warm and approachable Director General that he was. Gipu made hard work looked very easy.

The challenge at Broadcasting House was daunting. With meagre subventions, we had to perform miracles. Even that didn’t faze Gipu.

Somehow, as Director General he managed to take the bull by the horns. Gipu was an all-rounder and very easy-going, a genuine friend.

His deep baritone was unique to him and easily recognizable as he took on the microphone for his very popular ‘Saturday morning Shindig’, which was light hearted, and started the weekend with a hearty bang.

Today, that deep baritone has been silenced. He will be so sadly missed. I will always remember him. Such a friend and colleague!

May Mother Earth rock him gently. GFG you may be gone, but your legacy lives on. You now rest in The Lord. May Our Loving Father grant your gentle soul eternal rest.

