How do you rate president Bio’s three years in office – join the debate now

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 April 2021:

President Maada Bio’s “New Direction” SLPP government marks three years in office. Their manifesto promised to deliver better standard of living for all Sierra Leoneans. During his campaign, the president assured that his administration would not be business as usual.

Three years on, how do you rate President Maada Bio and his government? Have they delivered on their campaign promises?

Are the lives and standard of living of Sierra Leoneans better off under the President Bio administration?

Join Sierra Gem Media live now and have your say.

Time Zones: 9:00 PM in SL, 10:00 PM UK, 5:00 PM US EST and 11:00 PM ECT.

