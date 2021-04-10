Sierra Leone receives Ebola vaccine from Johnson & Johnson pharmaceuticals

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 April 2021:

The government of Sierra Leone and the World Health Organisation have today announced that US pharmaceutical company – Johnson & Johnson, has donated thousands of Ebola vaccines to Sierra Leone to help prevent any major outbreak of the virus in the country.

This comes after neighbouring Guinea recently recorded cases of Ebola near the botder with Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leone’s ministry of health says that the Ebola vaccine will be used on frrontline health workers operating in the border towns. This is what the government said today:

