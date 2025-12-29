Ivory Coast catalyses nationwide access to clean water

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 December 2025:

Côte d’Ivoire has taken an additional important step toward guaranteeing access to clean water with the inauguration of the urban water supply system for the Sub-Prefecture of Galébré.

This is one of the first systems completed under the country’s national Water for All (Eau Pour Tous) program. Designed to improve the lives of 35,000 inhabitants in the long term, this modern infrastructure, delivered by Mitrelli, reinforces the Government of Côte d’Ivoire’s commitment to ensure that clean water becomes a fundamental right for everyone.

This inauguration marks a flagship achievement within the Government’s broader Water for All program, to modernize water infrastructure nationwide and close long-standing gaps in access for underserved communities. It will ultimately provide more than 1.5 million people across 200 sub-prefectures with sustainable access to potable water.

The inauguration, held on December 12, was led by Bouaké Fofana, Minister of Hydraulics and Sanitation, reaffirming the Government of Côte d’Ivoire’s determination to expand equitable access to clean water across rural and semi-urban regions.

Distinguished attendees included Moussa Sanogo, Minister of Heritage, State Portfolio, and Public Enterprises, Belmonde Dogo, Minister of National Cohesion, Solidarity and the Fight Against Poverty, Anne-Désirée Ouloto-Lamizana, Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Modernization, as well as regional authorities: the General Director of ONEP Ibrahiman Berté, traditional leaders, and community representatives. Mitrelli was represented by the country leadership team and the project team.

The newly inaugurated urban water supply system in Galébré will serve 35,000 inhabitants in the long term, providing a reliable and sustainable supply of clean water.

The infrastructure includes a complete urban water supply system designed to improve public health, reduce waterborne diseases, and support socio-economic development across the region.

As of December 2025, significant progress has been achieved by the Government with the support of Mitrelli across the Water for All national programs. Works are currently underway in 25 villages.

An additional six sites are scheduled to begin soon, while three more villages are expected to be completed before year-end. Provisional receptions for several sites are planned for January 2026.

These advancements reflect a coordinated national effort to strengthen water security, upgrade essential services, and improve resilience across Côte d’Ivoire.

Abdoul Hien, Country General Manager, Mitrelli Côte d’Ivoire, stated: “It is an honor to work with the Government of Côte d’Ivoire in advancing this historic initiative. The Water for All program is transforming daily life for communities across the country. Galébré is a first step; more will come. By delivering sustainable access to clean, safe water, we are enabling better health, stronger educational outcomes, and new economic opportunities. Mitrelli is committed to working alongside national and local partners to ensure long-term, impactful results for the country.”

This inauguration demonstrates how strategic water infrastructure can directly improve public health, strengthen community development, and unlock economic potential. Reliable access to potable water reduces diseases, frees time for education – not only but especially for women and girls – and supports agricultural, commercial, health-related and social activities.

Côte d’Ivoire’s progress through the Water for All program signals a nationwide shift toward sustainable and inclusive development.

About Mitrelli

Mitrelli (https://Mitrelli.com), a Swiss-based international company with over a decade of profound impact in Africa, has been collaborating closely with African leadership, governments, businesses, and communities, investing in and implementing innovative, holistic, and sustainable national-scale solutions.

To date, the company has over 100 national-scale projects implemented across the continent, spanning housing, water, food, and energy, as well as key societal accelerators such as education, healthcare, and technology.