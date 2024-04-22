Major power outage plunges Freetown and other towns and cities into darkness

Siera Leone Telegraph: 22 April 2024:

Eyewitness News journalist Murtala Mohamed Kamara has reported to the BBC that the capital city of Freetown is currently facing a severe power outage.

According to Kamara, the situation is equivalent to a “near permanent black out” and is causing major struggles for businesses, including restaurants, hotels, and hospitals. In order to continue working, Kamara has had to resort to using his car as a source of power for his phone and laptop, and even has to go to restaurants to access electricity.

Despite the frustrations and difficulties caused by this power outage, there is no clear explanation or solution from the authorities. To hear more from Kamara, watch the video interview.