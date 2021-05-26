New five-storey accommodation with modern facilities for Sierra Leone military officers

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 May 2021:
President Bio, yesterday visited the construction site of the almost completed five-storey building, comprising 104 rooms – with modern facilities that will accommodate single military officers at Wilberforce Barracks.
According to the contractors, the building should be ready for handing over to the government of Sierra Leone by August this year.
The construction project is a result of an agreement signed between the Governments of Sierra Leone and China, which included a $7.2 million military aid grant.
In December 2019 President Bio turned the sod for the construction work to commence, saying that the future of the country’s military is in the hands of the junior officers, but warned that they must embrace the military’s ethos, values, and traditions which could best be accomplished in the Officer’s Mess.
We welcome this military assistance from the Chinese government, in helping build accommodation quarters for our men and women in the military service. We wish the Bio government can extend such negotiating skills to our development partners, or NGOs to help families up and down the country that are living in cramped accommodation that are unfit for human habitation. Alas, the military is one institution that no government can afford to ignore. And if they do, they are ignoring them at their own peril. Members of the military are pampered because they know where the ammunition is stored. I don’t know about now, but when one of my cousins was serving in the armed forces under the Command of Brigadier M. S Tarawali during the reign of President Momoh, part of the make up of his salary package was the guaranteed monthly bag of rice he used to receive.
Even if there was rice shortage across the country, the military was always well looked after by the sitting government of the day. So is education of children of military personnel, the best health care. As we all know the best place to seek medical attention in Sierra Leone is at 34 military hospital Wilberforce. I used to joke with my cousin, maybe if every of the 7 million Sierra Leoneans was armed, not for war I hasten to add, but just as a statement, our elected leaders in government will surely deliver on their promises to the population. If it can work for the military, why not build affordable homes for the poor families in Susan Bay, our hardworking health workers, police officers, fire fighters, teachers, the list goes on. The government can afford to ignore these groups and the general population, because we present no imminent threat to Bio, or any other government before him, and after him.
All these development activities are going on but yet some people still continue to say nothing good about this government. Paopa Salone go betteh.
Stop publishing such nonsense, it is your responsibility to build housing for not only serving officers but citizens of that impoverished nation for God’s sake.