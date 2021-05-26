New five-storey accommodation with modern facilities for Sierra Leone military officers

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 May 2021:

President Bio, yesterday visited the construction site of the almost completed five-storey building, comprising 104 rooms – with modern facilities that will accommodate single military officers at Wilberforce Barracks.

According to the contractors, the building should be ready for handing over to the government of Sierra Leone by August this year.

The construction project is a result of an agreement signed between the Governments of Sierra Leone and China, which included a $7.2 million military aid grant.

In December 2019 President Bio turned the sod for the construction work to commence, saying that the future of the country’s military is in the hands of the junior officers, but warned that they must embrace the military’s ethos, values, and traditions which could best be accomplished in the Officer’s Mess.

