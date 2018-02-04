Open letter to Dr. Samura Kamara – APC presidential candidate 2018

Joseph F Kamara: 4 February 2018: Sierra Leone Telegraph:
Dear Dr. Samura Kamara
I have with keen interest read your article titled “Sierra Leone is at the cusp of irreversible development”, being circulated on social media by die-hard and overzealous members of the APC.
I would have saluted you for staying on whilst others left for greener pastures, if and only if, you have been a major player in helping us achieve our desired goals as a people and as a country.
We would have saluted your show of patriotism and nationalism for holding on to the beggarly salaries and poor conditions of service back home, if your stay in this country had in anyways impacted the lives of the people positively and had helped transform our economy.
We are very disappointed that you have stayed on and participated in each and every government from the days of the NPRC to the SLPP, and now an active player in the APC.
But things have not changed under your watch for the good of the people and the country.
Your expertise, knowledge and experience have landed us into more debts, placed us on the bottom of all human development indices. We are the third Hungriest Country on the face of the earth, the worst country to live as a woman, child and youth.
Dr. Samura Kamara, you helped in formulating the Agenda for Prosperity that landed us in economic austerity. Your poor economic policies left our economy in a comatose state. It has also contributed immensely to the high unemployment rate in the country.
You have not been a proper team player. You have watched on as corruption toppled the Agenda for Change and the Agenda for Prosperity, with the country ranked as the Most Corrupt Country in the World.
Under your watch we saw the Leone fall at breakneck speeds, with our poor women and children dying of hunger and curable diseases, because they cannot afford the free medical care you offered them. Shame, shame, shame.
Dr. Samura Kamara, under your watch, we saw funds meant for the fight against Ebola, siphoned into private accounts for the benefit of those at the very top, whilst the poor and vulnerable died in pain as their families watched on.
Under your watch, we saw how funds meant for the mudslide victims were misused, and the people left to die in the open air. They were chased out of makeshift structures where they waited for a miracle that never came into their wretched lives.
We would have celebrated you for staying whilst others left for greener pastures, only if your presence among us would have been a blessing, rather than a curse.
We continue to be very poor and impoverished, child and maternal mortality are on the increase, the health and education sectors are crumbling, the agriculture sector is in coma, and the prosperity you preached has only brought us more hardship.
We know not whether you have ever taken an oath of allegiance and fidelity to another country.
We know your allegiance and fidelity are not to the country, but to the leaders of your party who have entrusted you with their mandate. You will always put them first over us.
Dr. Samura Kamara, let me conclude by stating that we have seen much of you and your deeds. We have seen the policies you have formulated and implemented. We have seen the best of you at work, from the days when you were sharp, full of strength to today when you have lost your stamina and agility.
You must agree with me that you are too old to be entrusted with our mandate. You have been recycled for too long to be entrusted with the Presidency. We have seen your very best. But your very best has done us no good.
Your best has landed us in austerity instead of prosperity. Your best has left our health sector broke and our educational system weak. Your best has left us struggling to eke out a living, whilst the few of you continue to enjoy the prosperity you preached.
Please allow us to elect people who will not continue with this trend. We are demanding you step aside, as we hire new servants to take us to the promised Land.
Your brother – Joseph F. Kamara.
Ok Joseph kamara, just leave God to choose. You have no right to judge. Even our mighty God was condemned for his work, but because of his heart he still rules the world. I beg you to just leave the guy alone. Our mighty God choose. When he says yes nobody should say no.
By the way, before you Mr kamara were on earth, corruption was lined up and will never stop. So please let us all be peaceful and love each other. Nothing will be taken with us when we die. Thanks and be cool.
Kamara mama, leave Joseph Kamara alone, he is saying the truth about Mathew Samura Kamara. They know themselves and are in the same wagon. My only advice is that the elections must not be disrupted by (Orkolon) of the red-Tafti. There will be a commission of enquiry immediately after elections regarding the missing millions of dollars for Ebola and Mudslide catastrophe.
Shame on you. Shame on you for such a response. A big shame on you. JFK did not judge Samura Kamara, he simply outlined his unpatriotic character.
Samura Kamara is not good for Sierra Leone and will never be. He is one of the biggest contributors to the present terrible state of our people of Sierra Leone. It really hurts to read such posts from Sierra Leoneans. God Almighty will intervene.
This author sounds like a diehard and overzealous KKY supporter. This article is not different from the usual biased, unbalanced, unfair and un analytical KKY articles. Very soon the people will have to decide between self-seeking pretenders and those who genuinely have their interest at heart like Dr. Samura Kamara.
Thats a well written indictment of Dr Samura Kamara, and the APC party. It is a convincing open statement to members of the jury as to why Dr Samura Kamara is not the right person at this time to take our country to the promised land . Bravo brother. !!
Thanks Mr. Kamara for more than correctly outlining the shortcomings of the presidential candidate of the APC Party, Dr. Samura Kamara.
As you’ve stated and for me the most devastating and frightening portion of your letter; that Dr. Samura Kamara’s allegiance and fidelity are not to our country, but to the leaders of his party that entrusted and helped him to power. All his public statements till now point exactly in this direction.
He never talks about building and strengthening our failed Institutions for a new start in our development but always in a parrot version, over emphasising how he is going to continue the failed work of President Koroma – Agenda for Change, Agenda for Prosperity and Agenda for Human Development. As an economist with all these years of international and national experiences, he is SUPPOSED to know and offer better!!
…but again, I thought of this – JFK was heading anti-corruption division. What role did he play in minimizing corruption?
What did he do? As Attorney general, what did he do to stop corruption? Were these corrupt politicians or civil servants ever held accountable? Who looked into the EBOLA funds misuse, Hajj scandal and mudslide scandal?
I think samura Kamara is not the right man for Sierra Leone. The economic system is down. People go to bed hungry – earning below $1 for a family of 4 to survive for the day.
Please Comrade Tunis help me with the Tourist rating
Readers must note that this letter was not written by, nor did it come from the Attorney General of Sierra Leone – Mr. Joseph Franklyn Kamara (Joseph F. kamara). Similarity in name is purely coincidental.
Thanks very much brother. I have never believed the APC since Stevens days. I will never believe them as they always do the opposite of what they promised.
Joe you have eloquently analyzed the failure of this good for nothing recycled politicians, Who doesn’t have the country at heart. We can do best only if the people of our beloved country Sierra Leone can realize that this is not the kind of person we want as president. Its really sad. Sierra Leoneans please wake up.
You said it all.