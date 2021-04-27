Our Diamond Independence Anniversary

Oluwole Martins: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 April 2021:

We have endured, a nation turned sixty. Hooray!

For diamonds are our lot; some say our mirror and curse.

In riverbeds, where miners go to ply their shovels and sieves,

Diamonds might be found, robed in ragged leaves

Or richly caked with mud. But, finders losers,

Can soon change hands for charcoal money.

Diamonds help divide us, but we still shared our colours

Through the triumphs and trials this land has known.

For the white and green lights come shining

Through the deepest darkest night.

Renew hope from our roots, do let’s!

Let’s weave three strands from Sir Strieby:

– to serve, be given equal chances;

– to eat, make our small change count;

– to drink, put safe water on tap.

Hooray!

