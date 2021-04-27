UN Resident Coordinator congratulates people of Sierra Leoneans on 60th independence day  

Babatunde Ahonsi: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 April 2021:

Sierra Leoneans, unu adu o – una Kushe Kushe. Me na Babatunde Ahonsi, the UN Resident Coordinator in Sierra leone. On behalf of the over 700 personnel employed by 21 United Nations agencies, funds, and programmes in Sierra Leone, I would like to express my warmest congratulations to the Government and people of Sierra Leone on the country’s 60th Year of Independence.

Celebrating the 60th year of the Republic of Sierra Leone today, 27 April, is a significant milestone not only to the country, but also to its relationship with the United Nations, which began five months after the attainment of independence in 1961.

Since then, the partnership and cooperation between the UN and Sierra Leone have strengthened, in a bond that is based on shared values and common interest.

For most Sierra Leoneans and friends of Sierra Leone, today’s Independence Day anniversary should also be a moment of reflection – on the progress made thus far, including in addressing post-conflict issues, the twin shock of Ebola and sharp drop of iron ore prices in 2014, the mudslide in 2017, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It is my fervent hope that this reflection would motivate action, particularly towards our common vision to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and actualize Sierra Leone’s aspiration to become a middle-income country.

On behalf of the United Nations Country Team, I would like to convey to all Sierra Leonean citizens at home and abroad my best wishes for health, happiness, peace, and prosperity on this historic day.

Babatunde Ahonsi is the UN Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone.

