Parliament approves Eke Halloway and seventeen others

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 December 2018:

On Wednesday 12th December 2018, Parliament of Sierra Leone unanimously approved the appointment of the ruling SLPP party’s legal adviser – lawyer Eke Ahmed Halloway, by the president, as the country’s chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission Advisory Board.

Speaking after Halloway’s approval, Speaker of Parliament – Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu spoke about the invaluable role that Mr. Eke Ahmed Halloway, who is also a former Attorney-General and Minister Justice, has played in Sierra Leone’s judicial landscape.

Other presidential nominees approved on Wednesday by Parliament are as follows:

Mr. James Vincent – Chairman, National Youth Commission

Ms. Alberta J. Nancy Demby – Member, National Commission for Social Action

Mr. Edward King – Member, Independent Media Commission

Mr. Abu Bakarr Kargbo – Commissioner, Right to Access Information Commission

Ms. Mary Jeneba Coker – Member, Board of Trustees, Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation

Mr. John Gbonda Margai – Member, Board of Directors, Sierra Leone Ports Authority

Ms. Williet James – Member, Board of Trustees, Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation

Dr. Janette E.P Saidu – Member, Tertiary Education Commission

Mr. Joseph Abdul Yamba Mansaray – Chairman, Sierra Leone State Lottery Company Ltd.

Dr. Victor Massaquoi – Member, Tertiary Education Commission

Ambassador Sahr Johnny – Chairman, Minerals Advisory Board

Mr. Sillaty Daboh – Board Member, Sierra Leone Ports Authority

Ms. Rosaline Katumu Amara – Member, Board of Trustees, SLBC

Alhaji Abu Bakarr Fofana – Member, Board of Directors, Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA) Board

Dr. Joseph Maada Korsu Kandeh – Chairman, Board of Directors, Sierra Leone Housing Corporation (SALHOC) Board

Mrs. Mary Wuyatta Karimu – Commissioner, Right to Access Information Commission

Mr. Sabieu Conte – Member, Board of Directors, Rokel Commercial Bank Limited

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

