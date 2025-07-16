PPRC Says President Bio Is not happy

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 July 2025:

Wonders shall never end in Sierra Leone. This tiny West African nation, blessed with abundant natural resources and vibrant human capital, was supposed to be on a trajectory far above many of its struggling neighbours. But here we are, trapped in a vicious cycle of political manipulation, double standards, and institutional decay.

Nothing better illustrates this national tragedy than the conduct and hypocrisy of the Political Parties Regulation Commission, especially in recent months. Their handling of political party activities, particularly lower-level elections within the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party, compared to their heavy-handed approach with opposition parties, is alarming.

The PPRC, constitutionally tasked with ensuring a level playing field, now appears to be dancing to the drum of an audience of one, the President.

Let us rewind. During the SLPP’s recent lower-level elections, the violence was undeniable. In Bo, Kenema, Kailahun, and other SLPP-dominated districts, intimidation reigned, chaos erupted, and even observers were chased away. The PPRC was there. They saw it all.

Yet no meaningful statement came out of their offices. Not even a press release condemning the violence or calling for accountability. In fact, the SLPP went as far as writing an official letter to the PPRC, ordering them to stay away from their internal processes. A political party dictating terms to a constitutional regulatory body.

And what did the PPRC do? Absolutely nothing. No legal response. No citation of laws breached. Just shameful silence.

But now that the APC and other opposition parties are preparing for their internal elections, suddenly the PPRC is wide awake. They are issuing warnings, speaking to the press, and working with the Sierra Leone Police to threaten the arrest of anyone who dares to post campaign materials.

Their reason? President Bio is not happy about campaign posters being plastered around cities. Therefore, they say the posters must be removed or arrests will follow. The absurdity of this logic is breathtaking. Since when did presidential displeasure become law in Sierra Leone?

Let us be serious. President Bio is not happy is not a policy. It is not a legal principle. It is not a constitutional directive. The idea that a head of state’s mood can dictate how a constitutional body enforces laws is deeply disturbing and dangerous.

What happens when the President is not happy about criticism in the media? What happens when he is not happy about a political opponent gaining popularity? Do we suspend rights and freedoms because the President is uncomfortable?

Under the Public Order Act 1965, which is often cited to justify oppressive actions, there is no provision banning peaceful political advertising on public or private property, so long as it does not incite violence or promote hate.

Local councils may regulate the placement of posters, but nowhere does the law state that arrests can be made simply because campaign materials are visible. Yet here we are, witnessing law enforcement agencies and the PPRC acting like President Bio’s happiness is the highest law of the land.

The truth is plain and simple. The PPRC did not act against the SLPP because it did not want to offend its political masters. But with the opposition, they act swiftly and harshly, as though democracy is only a privilege for the ruling class. This double standard is dangerous. It erodes trust in the electoral process and undermines national peace.

Let us not forget what the laws say. According to Section 34 of the 1991 Constitution, the PPRC is established to register and supervise the conduct of political parties in accordance with the provisions of any Act of Parliament.

Under the Political Parties Act 2022, Section 2 states that the Commission shall regulate the conduct of political parties to ensure the promotion of intra-party democracy, good governance, and accountability.

Section 9 also mandates that every political party shall hold democratic internal elections and the Commission shall monitor the conduct of such elections.

So, the question becomes, why did the PPRC fail to monitor or report on the violence in SLPP elections? Why were no candidates warned, sanctioned, or suspended? Why did they allow the SLPP to bully them into silence?

Now that the APC and other opposition parties are mobilizing, President Bio is not happy. And suddenly, the rules are being rewritten. Posters must be removed. Police must take action. This is not regulation. This is repression.

Could it be that the regime is trying to pre-emptively frustrate the opposition’s organization ahead of 2028? Are we witnessing the groundwork for another manipulated election? If so, then President Bio’s happiness has become a threat to democratic fairness.

Sierra Leoneans must pause and reflect. If the President’s feelings can dictate the tempo of political engagement and the decisions of regulatory institutions, then we no longer live in a democracy. We live in an elected monarchy. And that is not what we voted for.

The PPRC must be reminded that its duty is to the people, not the presidency. It must act in accordance with law, not executive moods. President Bio is not happy should never be used as justification for suppressing political participation or criminalizing lawful expression.

We are sick and tired of these double standards. When the SLPP plays dirty, everyone looks away. When the opposition plays by the rules, the rules are suddenly changed. This is not the democracy we fought for. This is Play Cook Democracy, twisted into something unrecognizable and unjust.

If the PPRC had acted with impartiality during the SLPP’s violent primaries, the tone for electoral integrity would have been set. But their silence empowered impunity. Their sudden hyperactivity now exposes their bias.

Sierra Leoneans, especially the youth, must rise up and demand fairness. Civil society must speak. The legal community must speak. The media must speak. If we wait until 2028, it may be too late.

Let the PPRC publish its report on the SLPP primaries. Let them explain why they were silent. Let them clarify under what legal basis they are threatening arrests over posters. Let them show the public they are still capable of being fair and lawful regulators. Because if they continue to act based on whether or not President Bio is happy, then they have already failed.

Democracy does not die with a bullet. It dies quietly, when institutions abandon their duty, when fear dictates policy, and when one man’s displeasure becomes a nation’s crisis.

We must not let that happen. Not now. Not ever.