Sierra Leone – a never ending saga of struggle and stagnation – Op ed

Dr Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 April 2024:

In coming days, Sierra Leone marks yet another year of independence for which citizens are left pondering on the perennial question: why does progress always seem to elude us?

Despite the passing years, the government’s promises of New Direction remain nothing but hollow echoes, leaving the populace mired in a cesspool of poverty, hunger, and despair.

While other nations stride confidently into the future, Sierra Leone languishes in the shadows of its own inadequacies.

Basic necessities like clean water and reliable electricity are treated as luxuries, while dilapidated infrastructure serves as a constant reminder of the PAOPA administration’s ineptitude.

Economic stability? A distant dream. Despite the so-called efforts of the ruling regime, Sierra Leone’s economy limps along like a wounded animal, shackled by the chains of incompetence and corruption.

The term chanted once by the Con artist “rankanomics” aptly describes the state of affairs, as the gap between the haves and the have-nots widens with each passing day.

And let’s not forget the litany of crises that plague our nation like a curse from the heavens.

From the rebel war, Ebola to COVID-19, landslides to mudslides, Marijuana to tramadol and now Kush, indeed!! Sierra Leoneans are no strangers to suffering.

Yet, in the face of such adversity, our leaders offer nothing but empty rhetoric and broken promises.

But perhaps most alarming is the decline of our human capital.

Our youth, we see as the beacon of hope, now find solace in the embrace of drugs like Kush. While the government declares a national emergency on Kush with no sincerity and seriousness, our future slips further into darkness, robbed of its potential by the very institutions meant to nurture it.

And what of our electricity woes? Entire neighbourhoods plunged into darkness, yet the powers that be seem more concerned with lining their own pockets than lighting up our lives.

The sorry state of our energy infrastructure is not just a metaphorical blackout but a damning indictment of the SLPP government’s failure.

As each day dawns, Sierra Leone sinks deeper into the depth of decay and desolation.

Yet, amidst the gloom, there flickers a spark of hope – with the encouraging word always used by our leaders, the resilience of the Sierra Leonean people.

United in our suffering, we stand ready to defy the odds and demand the change we so desperately need.

Sierra Leoneans let us ask ourselves the question, “Why Always Sierra Leone?”

let it be not a question of resignation but a rallying cry for action. For it is only through collective action and unwavering determination that we can break free from the shackles of stagnation and usher in a new era of progress and prosperity.