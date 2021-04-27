Sierra Leone at 60 – a new online newspaper – ‘Fritong Post’ is born

Lawrence Williams: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 April 2021:

We are happy to inform our readership and Facebook followers that we have successfully developed and launched a website for one of Sierra Leone’s most widely read newspaper – the Fritong Post Newspaper this morning.

As Sierra Leone today celebrates 60 years of independence, we are happy to launch the latest on-line newspaper in Sierra Leone, building on years of experience of publishing the widely read Fritong Post Newspaper here in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Simply google ‘Fritongpost’ or click on this link www.fritongpost.com to visit our website.

We encourage feedback from our readers.

We’re presently uploading all major stories reported since March 28, 2019.

We’re open for business/advertisement. Please Call +23279711198 for information.

Our profound thanks and appreciation to Mr Abdul Rashid Thomas, publisher of the Sierra Leone Telegraph.

We also wish to thank the publisher of Salone Jamboree for his support throughout the process.

We wish the people of Sierra Leone a happy 60th Independence anniversary.

About the author

Lawrence Williams is the publisher of Fritong Post. (Photo below).

