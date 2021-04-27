West African leaders arrive in Sierra Leone ahead of the Country’s 60th independence anniversary

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 April 2021:
Today, Sierra Leone marks 60 years of independence from British colonial rule. As frantic, last minute preparations are being made for what State House has been careful not to describe as ‘celebration’ amid growing and widespread economic hardship across the country, President Bio yesterday welcomed fellow West African leaders arriving in Freetown ahead of today’s “commemoration”.
President Bio was at the Lungi International Airport, where he met Adama Barrow of The Republic of The Gambia, and President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana.
President Alpha Conde of Guinea, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of Nigeria, President George Manneh Weah of Liberia and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam of Guinea Bissau are all expected to arrive in Freetown today, 27 April 2021 to join the people of Sierra Leone in “commemorating” the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary.
But as the people of Sierra Leone wake up to witness their nation’s 60th year of independence, the government is being accused of failing to use this opportunity to promote national cohesion and political tolerance, after failing to extend invitation to former president Ernest Bai Koroma on time to attend the official ceremonies today.
Former president Koroma is the leader and chairman of the country’s main opposition All People’s Congress Party (APC).
Since winning presidential election in 2018, there have been calls for president Bio to cultivate and promote national cohesion through political tolerance, dialogue and inclusion after a series of violent confrontation between the ruling SLPP and the opposition APC.
Although the ruling SLPP won the presidential election in 2018, it failed however to achieve a majority in parliament and went on to nullify and take away ten parliamentary seats won by the APC, in order to secure control of the country’s parliament.
This single act of “political perversion” – as critics describe it, has dangerously damaged relations between the ruling SLPP and the main opposition APC – a chasm that is in need of serious and urgent repair, if Sierra Leone is to avoid the risk of seeing its hard-won peace derailed by rogue politicians.
Writing in a public statement released yesterday, this is what the Office of the Former President Koroma said:
“The Office of the Former President, H.E. Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, hereby informs the general public that it has received verbal information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at 17:00hrs today 26th April, 2021, that they have just this moment, received invitations extended to the former president, H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, by State House.
“The invitations are for the former president to attend the ‘Decoration Ceremony of Distinguished Heads of States’ and to the ‘State Lunch in Honour of Visiting Heads of State’ slated for tomorrow 27th April, 2021 at 11:00: AM and 1:00 PM respectively.
“Former President Koroma believes that, without due consideration of his own schedule, such last minute informal back channelling of what is supposed to be an official invitation to an important state function relating to the 60th Independence Anniversary celebrations is on purpose to ensure that he does not attend [the said state functions].
“We believe that the State is well aware that the former president resides in Makeni and will need time to travel for an 11:00AM state function in the capital. If the State truly wanted the former president to attend, they would have officially delivered the invitation in good time to the former President’s Freetown Residence which they also know very well.
“In as much as he would have loved to join in the state commemoration of our nation’s 60th Independence Anniversary, former President Koroma is very disappointed that even for such an important national event, which should have been a rallying point for national unity and cohesion, the State could still choose political grandstanding over genuine reconciliation.”
Today’s commemoration of 60 years of independence will commence at 9am, with school children and inter-forces marching from the country’s Parliament to the national stadium in the capital Freetown. President Bio will take salute at State House.
At 4pm, president Bio will present national awards and insignia to worthy Sierra Leoneans and foreign citizens at State House; followed by the beating of the retreat by the Armed Forces and Police.
Today’s ceremony will culminate in a State reception hosted by the president at State House.
But for the third year running since coming to power, the government has ensured that there will be no street celebration by ordinary citizens, who normally would dress in their national colours and dance along with masquerades, as well as put on a colourful show of lantern parade.
In the meantime, the Freetown City Council has been working hard to clean and spruce-up the city’s main roads with fresh paint ahead of today’s commemoration. (Photo above).
Folks while most patriotic Sierra Leoneans like myself recognize the significance of April 27th, a day our nation was declared independent from colonial governance; the fact remains, 60yrs on, there is really nothing worth celebrating, except of course giving thanks to our creator for still being alive in the midst of the turmoil, repression, killings, injustices, and host of traumatic experiences, subjected to us by our very own leaders since independence.
Now when it comes to the current regime’s approach in celebrating such a nationalistic day, it baffles me why regional leaders were invited, flown in with pageantary and dignitary, not forgetting the millions of dollars spent to accommodate these invitees in the midst of a near collapse economy. Yet at home, citizens were instructed to stay at home and not participate in any celebratory activities, while key political opponents were deliberately sidelined.
Please people with brains, help me fathom this out, what is the logic in hosting a celebratory event in my house, spend millions in preparation after inviting outsiders to attend, however, for my kids and family members at home, I emphatically instructed them to stay locked up in their rooms, and don’t even attempt coming closer to the basement, where the celebration is taking place. Exactly what message am I sending to my kids and family members staying at home with me folks?
To those who believe and fanatically so that Bio and his Government are a force for good, meaning a force for the unity and cohesion of our nation, I have only this to say: THINK AGAIN. Think whether it makes any sense at all to invite the leaders of neighbouring countries to join us in celebrating a milestone in our history as an independent nation while half of the country through the person of a living former head of state and current chairman of the main opposition party, is not only excluded from those celebrations but made to feel so deliberately excluded and unwanted. It is a measure of Bio and his Governmenf’s bad faith and pettiness to wait until the last minute before extending an invitation – an informal one at that – to President Koroma, knowing full well that given the constraints of time and distance the invitation will be declined.
I am no affiliate of the APC Party but do endorse fully President Koroma’s refusal to attend. Self-respect demands that he does so. I find the disrespect and humiliation directed at his person and by extension at his Party and the national constituency they represent really staggering. This is a man who after all was once The Fountain of Honour in our country: an occupant of the highest office in the land that Bio himself currently holds. For all his faults and failings, President Koroma did his bit for our country and our political history will be incomplete without due recognition of the part he played in it.
I am aware that he and the APC are the antipode of Bio and the SLPP. However, when it comes to issues and events of national significance the country expects them to find common ground, to cease fire if only momentarily so as to lift up the spirit of the entire nation. Thinking unity and cohesion seems to be beyond the ken of the party that is currently in the driving seat. The political chasm brought on by ethno-regional divisions and separatism is indeed widest and paradoxically and tragically so during an event that should be a celebration of oneness and togetherness. To survive and thrive, Sierra Leone needs a new brand of politics: a new crop of political figures capable of thinking beyond party politics and of thus promoting national unity and cohesion.
May this 60th independence anniversary day of Sierra Leone and her people be the day of repentance for those politicians present and past for the high crimes of embezzlement of state funds and for fueling social disorder inorder to remain in power. May this day be the turning point in the reconciliation of all different factions to the benefit of all the people of Sierra Leone. May God intervene in softening the hearts and minds of those in power and of those who are aspiring to gain power for the people they supposed to serve.
Sierra Leone is a religiously tolerant country where all people practice their faiths side by side without intimidation. This religious tolerance will lead to tribal tolerance and hence the unification of north, south, east and west. HAPPY INDEPENCE MAMMA SALONE. MAY GOD PROTECT YOUR PEOPLE FROM INJUSTICE.
HAPPY 60th BIRTH DAY to our love Sierra Leone; may God protect this proud nation; also forgive our sins; since this important day we call INDEPENDENT DAY; also may the souls of our leaders who fought hard to achieve this important day rest in peace. Peace, love and harmony. AMEN; AMIN.
First to start with, president Bio believes in bribing in order to pave his way. A peaceful government was handed over to president Bio for him to continue improving our standard of living in Sierra Leone; not to intimidate us, kill us, unlawfully arrest us and much more. President Maada Bio is saying onething and does quite the opposite. He is one of the most dangerous presidents in Africa. The people of Sierra Leone need help now before its too late.
There is only one President of Sierra Leone at any given moment. Ernest Bai Koroma is now history, particularly as he hasn’t a chance in hell for ever becoming President of Sierra Leone again. Lonta!
How melancholic that rather than celebrating we are commemorating our independence. Simply put, we have nothing to make us celebrate. We have been on life-support since the days of Siaka Stevens. It’s a miracle that we have managed to stay alive for so long. We’re really on the brink losing our life as a nation with just one more wrong step by allowing SLPP to retain power in 2023 or bringing back APC. Between them, these two parties have been visiting hell on us right here on Earth, they don’t even wait for us to die first. Since being shoveled out of office, APC have been going through a mode of re-education to perfect the art of robbery without leaving a trace of evidence, which has been responsible for the Commission of Inquiry to catch them with their trousers down.
SLPP, under Bio ,are at the end of the road regarding ideas of injecting fresh blood into country to keep it alive because they keep stealing the resources needed. The finance minister, J.J. Saffa, has thrown in the towel, closely followed by the governor of our central bank. Sierra Leone has just one way out of certain death: Bring NGC in in 2023. Bringing APC back would amount to breathing our last. They would clean up the Treasury, after which they would sell us to the Chinese with contracts which effectively end our days as an independent sovereign nation as has happened in Zambia and other nations.
After carting away all our natural resources the Chinese will once again grant us independence. The 27th of April will no longer be our Independence Day. By then Earnest Koroma will be long gone, having fulfilled his yearning for a third term in office through dull Samura kamara. The eight or nine year year old (Earnest Koroma) when independence came will have left the country worse off. Oh before I sign off, Bio should ask for a personal lecture from the Ghanaian leader, Nana Kofo Ado, on how to make a country attractive for foreign investment. I have just learned from the BBC that Twitter have decided to establish their African headquarters in Ghana. Stop fooling around Bio.
Let the good people of Sierra Leone celebrate, including my wife.
Heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of Sierra Leone on the 60th Anniversary. God bless and guide the country.
Not inviting Ernest Koroma and all other leaders before you is an assault on our nationhood. Very insulting and childish. But most importantly, this gathering is here to enable Bio and his caboodle to further their thieving agenda. Triple the budget for such unnecessary occasions and lavish it on personal banking.
No patriotic leadership could have tried this silly independence celebration when the country suffered from the Corvid pandemic. Still, he cannot even afford to buy a fraction of vaccines the government needs to fight the scourge. In a normal country, the people would have demonstrated against it. This is mind-boggling.