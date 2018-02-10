Sierra Leone elections 2018 – consolidate your vote – don’t waste it

Jesmed Foday-mami Suma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 February 2018

To all my good friends and fellow Sierra Leoneans who may be wondering why I am supporting Dr Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella or whether I am still a member of the NPD party, I want you to know that, I am still a member of the NPD party.

I am a founding member of the NPD and would always be a member of the NPD. When I and a few patriotic friends registered the NPD, we had a vision for Sierra Leone and we still do today.

To realize that vision, we spent four precious years of our time and thousands of dollars, to get the party registered and made it into a household name.

But the NPD vision and ideology for change is greater than a party, and its great than I or any individual. The NPD vision and Ideology is about transforming Sierra Leone. But unfortunately, the current NPD lacks the means to realize our dream for a better Sierra Leone, in this 2018 elections.

Yet we have a candidate in this race that shares those same vision and ideology as the NPD party. He is Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella (Photo).

It is obvious that no other candidate in this race has the means or capacity to beat APC and SLPP, come March 7, 2018, than Yumkella does.

So, I will use all my time and energy, to ensure that Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, who has the vision to transform Sierra Leone, wins the election on March 7th.

So being a pragmatist and a realist, I am doing what it takes to realize the NPD dreams, by supporting Kandeh Yumkella.

I hope you all would find the time to think this through as I have done, if truly your interest is for Sierra Leone’s transformation, and not to promote the interest of self or individuals. (Photo: Yumkella on the campaign trail across Sierra Leone).

Don’t waste your vote by casting it for any of the other candidates or party that you know would definitely not win the general elections.

Let us all consolidate our votes for Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella to ensure a better healthcare system, a better education system, and a prosperous economy.

Jesmed Foday-mami Suma – founding member of the NPD Party, Sierra Leone.

