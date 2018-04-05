Sierra Leone has a new president – Let’s have a sanitised system of governance

Author: Emeka Taylor: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 April 2018:

Yesterday, I asked the question: What will happen today, 4th April 2018? Will the much-anticipated election result be announced? Will the American Ambassador be accused of witchcraft? Ironically, we who have built bridges, now seek to burn bridges with our international friends.

“NA WE GET YA” they tell us. This is true, so true. That spirit of nationalism can and should be demonstrated at all times, if that’s our present paradigm.

But how I wish we could have shown such nationalism during the Ebola epidemic, and we were able then and now to take complete ownership of our public health, without the assistance of our international friends. (Photo: British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone – Guy Warrington).

How I wish our national budget was financed solely by our natural and human resources, without the assistance of our international friends.

How I wish we could have trained our army, our police and ended our internal conflicts – all by ourselves, without the assistance of any external help from the British Department for International Development (DFID).

Ah yes, we could have completely financed our elections as we really should, having regard to the display of wealth during the campaign and elections cycle.

It’s now evident that there is need to teach civics wholesomely, so that during our next elections cycle, this country can limit the exploitation of sentiments of tribalism and xenophobia by some politicians.

And finally, teach us Lord to remember the adage: “one is silver, the other is gold”, as we go about making new friends and breaking old relationships.

But as yesterday 4th April 2018 came and went, no one accused the American Ambassador of witchcraft….

Instead, the SLPP candidate – Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio, became His Excellency the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

He was sworn in at the Radisson Blu hotel. It didn’t pass without notice that Dr Samura Kamara didn’t give a concession speech.

Instead, he gave a televised broadcast that the elections were far from credible – mostly around allegations of fraudulent electoral roll and ballot stuffing.

He says they are taking the matter to Court. It is within his right to do so.

In other news, celebration for our new President continued all throughout the night – at least in my neighbourhood. I have a headache and I can’t shake out the refrain: “Biooo, Maaaada Biooo”.

In yet another news; there were reported incidence of chaos in the central business district of the capital Freetown overnight, especially as citizens took it upon themselves to unlawfully remove the unlawful street trading stalls on Sani Abacha Street.

Well, let’s see how this plays out.

But I am hoping that the resolution of the conflict ends in empty streets, as it should be in law.

The President promised in his speech last night, that his will be a government of all peoples, since we are in actual effect one people.

Now is the time for the Retired Brigadier to unify us without compromise to Constitutionalism, the rule of law and the principles of accountability.

The elections are over. The President is His Excellency Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio. We look forward to a sanitised system of governance in Sierra Leone.

