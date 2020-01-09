Sierra Leone’s energy minister woos renewable energy investors in Abu Dhabi

Austine Luseni: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 January 2020:

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Energy and Power, Alhajie Kanja Sesay has left Freetown for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on the invitation of the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to take part in the agency’s tenth session and related meetings taking place on 10 to 12 January 2020.

The tenth session of the IRENA Assembly is taking place at a time when renewable energy is widely acknowledged as the key to sustainable economic development; and at a time when Sierra Leone is intensifying efforts to securely and permanently fix its national grid, with renewable energy at the very heart of such strides.

The Assembly will discuss ways to accelerate renewable energy deployment and examine the latest trends and key drivers for achieving the energy transition.

Mr Sesay is expected to interface and exchange ideas on important issues on the international renewable agenda, with energy ministers from other countries in two Ministerial events.

These events will provide a unique opportunity for Mr Sesay to discuss and share knowledge on Decarbonization and Renewable NDGs, and to provide inputs to guide future national and international work on renewables.

The energy minister hopes to make a good case for Sierra Leone at the summit, as he is poised to share with colleagues the country’s strides in achieving sustainable energy, with specific reference to renewable energy which has been one of the cornerstones of the Bio-led government’s national energy policy.

The minister will also position Sierra Leone as a country ready and secure for investment in not only the energy sector but in other sectors .

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...