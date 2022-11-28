Sierra Leone’s top lawyers file supreme court action against President Bio’s directive to change the  voting system

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 November 2022:

With barely seven months before general, local, and presidential elections are held in Sierra Leone, President Bio’s last-minute bid to change the country’s voting system from the constituency first past the post to district block proportional representation, has tonight been dealt a massive blow by some of the most experienced lawyers in the country.

Four of the country’s best lawyers – Dr Abdulai Conteh (Photo) who is a former Attorney General of Belize, Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara – former Attorney General of Sierra Leone, Ady Macauley – former Head of the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission and a seasoned Barrister, Lawyer Wara Serry-Kamal and others, are challenging the president’s directive.

They say that the president’s directive is unconstitutional and have applied to the Supreme Court – the highest court in the land, to examine the president’s proposed local council and district block proportional representation regulations laid before parliamentarians last week but yet to become law.

The Proportional Representation instruments laid before MPs last week, attracted much anger among opposition MPs, bringing parliament to a standstill, with some MPs going on a violent rampage which was brought under control when police walked opposition MPs out of parliament.

Writing in a published statement today, this is what the lawyers said:

