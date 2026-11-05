Sierra Ride – Driving opportunity and a greener future

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 November 2026:

Through Government Development Financing, Sierra Leone is investing its own resources, with UNDP support, in electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and driver training, to create opportunities for young people, including women.

What does it mean for people when countries invest in their own development? For a young person in Freetown, it could begin behind the wheel of an electric vehicle.

At the Armed Forces Technical Education Centre (AFTEC) in Sierra Leone, Sierra Ride trainees are preparing to operate a new transport service. Their training is part of a Government–UNDP investment in vehicles, charging infrastructure and skills development, with an initial rollout focused on Freetown.

For Yvonne, one of the women participants, the opportunity is personal.

“The Sierra Ride training has empowered us as women to pursue equal opportunities in the transport sector. Since I started training with Sierra Ride, I feel like my life has changed,” says Yvonne Kamara – Sierra Ride Trainee (Photo below).

Her journey shows how government investment combined with UNDP’s support can translate national development priorities into practical opportunities for people.

National resources, shared investment

Sierra Ride brings together the Ministry of Youth Affairs, UNDP and AFTEC around an ambition to connect greener transport with employment opportunities for young people.

The initiative began with US$1 million in Government-UNDP co-financing in 2025, increasing to US$1.5 million in 2026 to support the e-vehicles, infrastructure and technology needed to bring Sierra Ride into operation.

The investment covers the design and development of 50 electric vehicles, their shipment, customs and clearance, alongside the implementation of solar-powered charging stations. It also supports GPS tracking systems, the development of an app for accessing the service and mobile-money payment integration, as well as training for 100 drivers.

Government support extends beyond financing to facilitating access to land for charging stations, helping put in place the infrastructure needed for the service to operate.

The government’s role as a co-financier is central to the story. By committing resources to the initiative, it is investing in the infrastructure and skills needed to pursue its youth employment and transport priorities. UNDP complements that investment with development expertise and implementation support.

“Across Sierra Leone, we see people relying on bikes and tricycles for their daily transportation. This initiative is not just for young people; it is for everyone. Our vision is to introduce a modern, accessible, and sustainable transportation system that serves the wider population. We are looking beyond the initial rollout, with ambitions to expand the fleet to 200 electric vehicles thorough a green fund,” says Ibrahim Sannoh – Minister of Youth Affairs.

From training to a pathway into work

At AFTEC, that delivery chain is taking shape through driver preparation. Young people and women’s participation places inclusion within the investment from the outset. As Sierra Ride prepares to become operational, the aim is to translate access to training into opportunities to work in the service.

Training is an early milestone. The fuller livelihood story will emerge as participants complete their preparation, begin driving and earning income.

For Patrick, Sierra Ride offers a chance for a fresh start.

“This opportunity is a blessing for me. After three years of being unemployed, I finally have a chance to earn a living, support myself and build a better future. I believe Sierra Ride will make a real difference in my life,” says Patrick Kanneh– Sierra Ride Trainee.

A cleaner ride for the future

Sierra Ride is not only creating opportunities for drivers and passengers. By introducing electric vehicles, the initiative is also helping reduce pollution from transport and contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment.

As Colonel Charles Mambo, Director of AFTEC, explains:

“Sierra Ride makes me proud because it demonstrates our ability to embrace modern, sustainable transportation while contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment. By introducing electric vehicles that produce zero tailpipe carbon emissions, we are taking an important step towards reducing pollution and building a more sustainable future.”

From public investment to wider partnerships

For potential investors, the initiative can provide evidence to inform strategic investment in fleet expansion, charging infrastructure, maintenance services and technology partnerships. Government–UNDP co-financing is helping establish the initial service; while wider partnerships could help expand the initiative and its impact.

Sierra Ride will initially concentrate on Freetown. Potential expansion could include additional vehicles and charging stations in provincial areas.

For Government and UNDP, the initiative offers an opportunity to demonstrate how public investment can turn national priorities into practical solutions, while creating a foundation for wider partnerships. Greater engagement from the private sector and development partners could help mobilize additional investment and take the initiative to a larger scale.