Alpha Amadu Jalloh (The Fox): Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 March 2024:

In the political landscape of Sierra Leone, a troubling trend has emerged – the rise of the Paopavangelist within the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP). These individuals, driven by desperation for recognition and power, are wreaking havoc on the very fabric of the SLPP and the nation itself.

The term “Paopavangelist refers to a faction within the SLPP comprised of individuals who lack a true understanding of the political process. They are often referred to as “Party Pekin Dem” – young, impressionable individuals who are easily manipulated into believing they are fighting for a noble cause. However, this cause is often a fabrication, concocted by those seeking to exploit their naivety for personal gain.

Sierra Leone has long been a nation of interconnected communities, bound by various ties such as marriage, education, and religion. However, the Paopavangelist seek to divide rather than unite, viewing anyone outside of their circle as enemies to be vanquished. They are indoctrinated with the belief that they must protect themselves from perceived threats, leading to a cycle of violence and destruction.

The most extreme faction of the Paopavangelist is known as the “Benghazi boys” – a group of thugs willing to commit acts of violence at the behest of their superiors within the party. Lives are often lost in these senseless acts, yet those who incite the violence remain untouched, leaving the foot soldiers to face the consequences alone.

Many Paopavangelists find themselves in jail or hiding, abandoned by the very individuals who once encouraged their actions. Left with no other options for survival, they often return to the party headquarters, only to be used and discarded once again.

Promises of jobs and opportunities are made, but rarely fulfilled, leaving these individuals trapped in a cycle of poverty and violence.

Both the SLPP and the All People’s Congress (APC) exploit young people to further their own agendas, using tribalism and regionalism to manipulate them into serving their interests. Once elections are won, these young people are cast aside, left to fend for themselves in a society that offers little hope for their future.

The Paopavangelists represent a dangerous evolution of politics in Sierra Leone – one driven by greed, manipulation, and exploitation. Unless steps are taken to address the root causes of this phenomenon, the nation risks descending further into chaos and despair.

It is time for all Sierra Leoneans to come together and reject the toxic influence of the Paopavangelists, reclaiming the soul of Sierra Leonean politics for the betterment of all.