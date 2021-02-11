Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 February 2021:

In 2012, it was the time of Julius Maada Bio to petition election of Ernest Bai Koroma. Bio did not succeed. His petition was thrown out because of a technical mistake he made – he delayed to file within 7 days as required by Law. This is now the time for I, Sylvia Olayinka Blyden to petition Julius Maada Bio. I am praying that I succeed.

I believe that I have a very, very strong case against the 2018 election of H.E. Bio. However, President Bio and the SLPP have moved a Motion for the Supreme Court to throw my petition out without hearing it, based on technicalities they put forward – even though they accept that I filed correctly within 7 days.

Indeed, there is a time for everything under Heaven. This is SLPP and Bio’s time to defend him that in 2018, he was duly elected. In November 2012, it was APC’s time to defend Ernest Bai Koroma.

The President is the 3rd Defendant in my Petition. The 1st Defendant is Nfa Ali Conteh (now purportedly replaced by the new Chief Electoral Commissioner Mr. Konneh), the 2nd Defendant is NEC and 4th Defendant is SLPP party. So there is total of four defendants in my matter.

My petition is for the Supreme Court to look at my evidence and based on my humble submissions, for the Court to declare that H.E. Julius Maada Bio never won the 2018 Presidential Elections.

Anyway, I am just returning home. These two photos were taken just now on the verandah of my Cockle Bay residence here in Freetown. They show how I looked when I appeared today at the Supreme Court.

I went to the Supreme Court in my capacity as a citizen inside a democratic country. I am so far representing myself in front of the Supreme Court. It has been an interesting time so far. There is a time for every purpose under Heaven. For 2012 elections, it was Julius Maada Bio against APC. For 2018 elections, it is Sylvia Olayinka Blyden against SLPP.

The matter is now adjourned to Friday 12th February 2021 at 10am in the morning. I will be there again. The lawyers for President Bio/SLPP will be there and the lawyers for Hon. Dr. Samura Kamara and the APC will also be there.

Whatever be the outcome decided by the Honourable Chief Justice and other esteemed Judges of the Supreme Court, we all are together building on Sierra Leone’s Jurisprudence around the proper conduct of a Sierra Leone Presidential Election and the proper manner of petitioning against such election results.

May God bless our democratic culture that makes possible this my personal Petition filed against the most powerful citizen of Sierra Leone (the President). May God continue to give me the courage to test the strength of our country’s democracy.

This courage, amongst other sterling characteristics of mine, is the reason why my hundreds of thousands of fans now nickname me as MOTHER OF DEMOCRACY IN SIERRA LEONE.

Long live our beautiful Sierra Leone democracy. Amen.

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden (OOR), Wednesday 10th February 2021

