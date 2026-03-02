Times Higher Education and the Association of Commonwealth Universities announce strategic partnership

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 March 2026:

Times Higher Education (THE) and the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at supporting higher education institutions across the Commonwealth through trusted data, insight, and collaboration.

The partnership brings together THE’s global data and higher education solutions with ACU’s extensive Commonwealth network to support universities in making data-informed strategic decisions that drive institutional growth, strengthening visibility and engaging more effectively within global higher education networks.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting universities through long-term partnerships built on trust, insight, and practical engagement.

Through this partnership, THE reinforces its role as a trusted, long-term partner to universities across the Commonwealth, drawing on extensive proprietary datasets and global institutional insight.

ACU continues to build value for its members by connecting institutions, leadership communities, and policy conversations across regions and contexts.

The collaboration will focus on three key areas:

Data and insight for institutional growth, supporting universities through benchmarking, performance analysis, and data-driven insight to inform planning and development.

Network, visibility, and partnerships, connecting ACU members to global peer networks, leadership forums, and opportunities to develop strategic regional and international partnerships.

Sustainability and impact, supporting universities in understanding, measuring, and strengthening their sustainability performance and impact, including alignment with global priorities such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Designed as a long-term collaboration, the partnership will be delivered through a series of joint activities and engagement across 2026 and 2027.

Professor Colin Riordan, ACU Secretary General and Chief Executive commented: “Collaboration is at the heart of the ACU’s mission, and I am delighted to partner with Times Higher Education for the benefit of our members across the Commonwealth. THE’s global data and higher education solutions align seamlessly with our strategic goals of strengthening Commonwealth universities, supporting sustainable development, and connecting engaged leaders. Together, our combined global convening power will enable deeper engagement with our members, and I look forward to the many fruitful conversations this partnership will inspire.”

Phil Baty, THE Chief Global Affairs and Chief Operating Officer said: “Times Higher Education’s trusted, global performance data already demonstrates the extraordinary diversity of excellence found in universities across the wonderful diversity of nations that make up the Commonwealth – especially their deep and rich economic and social impact. We are delighted that this partnership will open up a deeper and richer seam of data to further boost this uniquely diverse impact and help universities across the Commonwealth to continue to lead the way on tackling some of the world’s most pressing grand challenges.”

About THE

THE is the trusted global data partner for higher education. Drawing on five decades of expertise in the sector, millions of individual data points and with more unique institutions participating in our flagship university rankings than any other, we offer deeper and richer insight into university performance than anyone else. From powerful data-driven insights and strategic consultancy support to agenda-setting events, student recruitment and hiring solutions, our products and services enable everyone in higher education to make smarter, more informed decisions.

For more information, visit https://www.timeshighereducation.com/

About ACU

The Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) is a global network of more than 400 universities in over 40 countries with a shared commitment to working together to build a more equitable and sustainable world. Accredited by the Commonwealth and incorporated by Royal Charter, the ACU has been fostering international collaboration in higher education since 1913. As the voice for higher education in the Commonwealth, the ACU supports its members, individuals, and partners to collaborate and advance their contribution to sustainable development.

For more information visit www.acu.ac.uk