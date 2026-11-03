UNDP launches training to help Sierra Leonean innovators scale solutions to plastic pollution

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 03 November 2026:

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched a three-day training to support 20 Sierra Leonean innovators selected under the Global Plastics Innovation Programme (GPIP) to transform their ideas for addressing plastic pollution into scalable businesses that create jobs, strengthen communities and drive sustainable development.

The training is part of a series of activities under GPIP, funded by the United Nations Peace and Development Trust Fund (UNPDF). It combines expert-led sessions, practical exercises, peer learning and networking opportunities. Following the training, participants will receive ongoing technical advisory support to help them overcome growth challenges, strengthen their business models and prepare for expansion.

Across Sierra Leone, innovators are developing solutions to some of the country’s most pressing plastic pollution challenges, including waste collection and recovery, recycling, reuse systems, alternative materials and circular business models. However, many promising ventures face difficulties in accessing finance, building strategic partnerships, entering new markets and scaling their operations.

The training addresses these challenges through practical sessions on business planning, investment readiness, financial management, market development, partnership building, and impact measurement and communication.

“Sierra Leone’s fight against plastic pollution is ultimately a story of innovation, entrepreneurship and community leadership,” said Kevin Petrini, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Sierra Leone. “Across the country, innovators are demonstrating that waste can be transformed into value, creating jobs, improving livelihoods and protecting the environment. Through this programme, we are investing in the people and ideas that can help build a cleaner, more resilient and more circular future for Sierra Leone.”

“Many innovators have the passion and ideas needed to address plastic pollution, but scaling those solutions remains a significant challenge,” said Binta Barrie, UniPod Lead for zero-waste lab, UniPod, Fourah Bay College. “This programme is equipping us with the knowledge, networks and practical tools needed to strengthen our activities and increase our impact. It is helping us turn local solutions into sustainable enterprises that benefit communities across Sierra Leone.”

The training forms part of UNDP’s broader efforts across Africa to support locally led innovation that reduces plastic pollution, advances circular economy solutions, creates green jobs and promotes more sustainable patterns of production and consumption.